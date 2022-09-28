Biden asks if dead Republican Rep. Walorski is in crowd during hunger speech 

President Joe Biden asked a crowd at a hunger conference to point the finger at Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski, nearly two months after she was killed in a car crash in Indiana.

Biden, 79, named the late congresswoman as he thanked lawmakers from both parties for their efforts to help his plan to end hunger in America.

‘Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? the president questioned during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health in Washington, DC on Wednesday after also calling out Senators Mike Braun, a Republican, and Cory Booker, a Democrat.

“She shouldn’t be here,” he concluded. The White House was also scheduled to play a video honoring her during the event.

Walorski was among four people killed in a head-on crash on Aug. 3, 2022, while returning from a groundbreaking ceremony in Claypool, Indiana.

The other deceased were the driver of the other vehicle, as well as two employees of the legislator’s office, the director of communications, Emma Thomson, and his district director, Zachery Potts.

DailyMail.com has contacted the White House for an explanation.

The president may have slipped his remarks or there may have been a mistake with the speech on the teleprompter.

Biden released a statement at the time of the crash saying he was “shocked and saddened” by Walorski’s death.

“Jill and I are shocked and saddened by the death of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski along with two members of her staff in a car accident today in Indiana,” it read.

Born in her beloved South Bend as the daughter of a meat cutter and a firefighter, she spent her life serving the community in which she grew up: as a journalist, nonprofit director, state legislator, and eventually as a member of Congress. for the last nine and a half years.

‘We may have represented different parties and disagreed on many issues, but members of both parties respected her for her work on the House Ways and Means Committee on which she served.

“She also served as co-chair of the House Hunger Caucus, and my team and I appreciate her partnership as we plan a historic White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health this fall that will be marked by her deep care for the needs of rural America.

“We send our deepest condolences to her husband, Dean, to the families of her staff members, Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, who lost their lives in public service, and to the people of the Second District of Indiana who lost a representative it was one of theirs.

Earlier in his speech on Wednesday, Biden referred to Hurricane Ian and warned oil and gas companies not to use it as an “excuse” to raise prices at gas stations.

He asked Floridians to comply with evacuation orders as the Category 4 storm approaches the Gulf Coast.

“And if you’ll excuse me, I want to add one more caveat,” Biden said. “That’s a warning to executives in the oil and gas industry: No, let me repeat, no, don’t use this as an excuse to raise gas prices or rip off the American people.”

Biden noted that while the price of oil has remained relatively low, gasoline prices should be falling.

In recent days, the price at the pump has risen again.

He added that less than 2 percent of US oil production will be affected, and only briefly, by the hurricane.

Investigators determined that the SUV driven by 27-year-old Zachery Potts (left) crossed the center line for unknown reasons in a rural area near the town of Wakarusa. Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thomson (right), was also killed.

‘This small temporary impact of the storm on oil production provides no excuse, no excuse for price increases at the pump. None,’ he said. “If gas companies try to use this storm to raise prices at the pump, I will ask officials to investigate if a price gouging is taking place.”

“For Americans watching, the industry should do the right thing,” the president added.

Biden also conveyed that he had spoken with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a thorn in his side on immigration and other issues in recent months, in a phone call Tuesday night.