Biden appoints former CIA chief of staff and MSNBC pundit to his intelligence board

President Biden made two new appointments to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board on Friday, and one of them is one of 51 former intelligence officials who signed a letter suggesting that the Hunter Biden laptop was a product of Russian disinformation.

Jeremy Bash, the former chief of staff to the Pentagon and CIA under President Obama, will now serve on a 16-seat council to advise the president on matters related to national intelligence.

Bash became an outspoken national security expert for MSNBC during the Trump years.

The other appointment was Blair Effron, co-founder of Centerview Partners, an investment bank and consulting firm.

Just after the Hunter Biden laptop saga kicked off with a story appearing in the New York Post in October 2020, Bash joined 50 former intelligence officials who signed, outlining their belief that the reveal of Hunter Biden emails has “all the classic hallmarks.” of a Russian intelligence operation.’

The White House move was revealed as further scandals related to the president’s son and his story surfaced. Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan that Facebook was suppressing stories on the laptop after receiving a warning from the FBI that it was disinformation and that more whistleblowers are contacting Republicans to allege the agency is biased.

Since then, DailyMail.com, the New York Times and other media outlets have confirmed the authenticity of the laptop that revealed a wealth of scandalous and corrupt behavior by the president’s son.

The letter’s signatories gave no evidence to substantiate their claim, but said their national security background had led them to be “deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a major role in this matter.”

“If we’re right,” they wrote, “this is Russia trying to influence the way Americans vote in these elections, and we believe Americans should be aware of this.”

Bash is currently managing director of Beacon Global Strategies, a consulting firm he co-founded in 2013, and serves on the boards of directors of two technology companies as well as the Truman Center for National Policy and the International Spy Museum.

In recent weeks, FBI whistleblowers have come forward to accuse the agency of deliberately delaying the investigation into the laptop. After the FBI showed up at a computer repair shop in Delaware to retrieve the hard drive, the whistleblower claimed the leadership told agents, “You’re not going to look at that Hunter Biden laptop” and “don’t change the election results anymore.” the whistleblower said. to Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson.

The new claims come after whistleblower allegations emerged in July that the FBI labeled the laptop as “disinformation” in the run-up to the 2020 election.

In October 2020, a month before the election, “an avenue of derogatory Hunter Biden reporting was ordered to close” by Timothy Thibault, a senior FBI agent at the agency’s Washington Field office, Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa , who handled the whistleblower complaints, claimed in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Thibault closed the investigation despite evidence that some of the details were true, according to that whistleblower. He was forced to resign on Friday after coming under scrutiny, sources told the Washington Times.

“Allegations to my office seem to indicate that there was a plan among certain FBI officials to undermine derogatory information regarding Hunter Biden by falsely suggesting it was disinformation,” Grassley wrote.

Earlier this month, FBI Director Christopher Wray said he found allegations that the FBI mishandled the laptop “deeply disturbing.”

Meanwhile, the Delaware Department of Justice’s investigation has intensified in recent weeks over whether or not to sue for tax violations or making false statements about buying a gun, sources told CNN.

Hunter was not allowed to buy a gun at the time because of his well-documented struggle with drug addiction.

He revealed after the 2020 election that he was being investigated on tax issues, but denied doing anything wrong.

Grassley said he would continue to investigate Hunter Biden and eradicate “political bias” within the FBI, during a meeting with Iowa Republicans on Sunday.

“I want you to know that I will not give up investigating Hunter Biden,” Grassley said, according to The Washington Examiner. “All of you in this room and anyone who isn’t in this room should have extraordinary faith in the FBI. But today we can’t have it.’

House Republicans have also vowed to investigate President Joe Biden’s son if they win a majority in the House.

“I want you to know that I will not give up on exposing political bias to the FBI,” said Grassley, currently the top member of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee.

“It’s not the FBI agents at the base of Iowa,” Grassley continued. ‘It’s the people at the central headquarters. We must have [FBI] Director [Christopher] Wray shows us a concrete plan of how he’s going to get the political bias out of the FBI,” Grassley said.

Wray was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Republicans complain about political bias at the FBI since the Aug. 8 raid on Trump’s home and private club, Mar-a-Lago, to retrieve classified documents brought from the White House to the Florida estate.

At the same time, Trump and his allies have pointed to Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s revelation that the platform was suppressing Hunter Biden’s laptop stories ahead of the election over a warning from the FBI.

the FBI told Fox Business that it “routinely notifies US private sector entities, including social media providers, of information about potential threats so they can decide how to better defend themselves against threats.”

In a statement released Friday, Meta made it clear that the FBI’s warning to social media giant Hunter did not specifically mention Biden.

“Like we said, nothing about Hunter Biden’s laptop story is new. Below is what Mark told Senator Johnson in October 2020 and what Mark told Joe Rogan this week. The FBI shared general warnings about foreign interference — nothing specific about Hunter Biden,” the Meta statement said:.