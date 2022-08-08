Biden Appeared to Overstate the Role of Al Qaeda’s Leader

GUANTÁNAMO BAY, Cuba — When President Biden announced last week that Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri had been killed in a US drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, President Biden described the long-sought terrorist as “a mastermind” behind the USS Cole bombing in 2000.

Biden also said al-Zawahri was “deeply involved in the planning” of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

There is no doubt that al-Zawahri was the leader of a terrorist movement whose global jihad has killed thousands of people. He was the deputy to Al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, and took over the organization in 2011.