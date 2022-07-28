Biden and Xi Conduct Marathon Call During Time of Rising Tensions
WASHINGTON — President Biden held a marathon meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday in their first direct conversation in four months as tensions have risen over Taiwan and other points of friction, US and Chinese officials said.
The White House said the conversation lasted two hours and 17 minutes, but did not immediately report what was said. Officials hadn’t predicted any specific progress likely to emerge from the discussion, but characterized it as a relationship-tend mission to quell the animosity that has grown in recent months.
China’s foreign ministry said after the call it was a productive conversation, but warned sternly against what it considers American provocations, without directly mentioning a future trip to Taiwan by Speaker Nancy Pelosi that has infuriated Beijing in recent days. created. “If you play with fire, you will set yourself on fire,” the statement said.
The ministry said Mr Xi told Mr Biden that China was “firmly resisting” “interference by outside forces” in Taiwan’s status and that China would “never leave any room for Taiwanese independence forces in any form”.
“Public opinion must not be violated,” the statement said, referring to China’s policy that Taiwan belonged to the Beijing government. “I hope the American side can see this clearly.”
The Chinese said Mr Biden expressed a desire to work together where possible and manage the differences where they existed, adding that he reiterated that US policy towards China and Taiwan remains the same. “He reiterated that the US’s one-China policy has not and will not change, and that the US does not support Taiwan’s independence,” the statement said.
The call came because Ms. Pelosi’s possible trip to Taiwan has cost her neck in Beijing, which has issued ominous threats of retaliation if she continues. No trip has been officially announced, but Ms. Pelosi has asked other members of Congress to join her next month on what would be a house speaker’s first visit to the self-governing island in 25 years.
The White House was concerned that the trip would unnecessarily provoke China, while the United States and Europe are busy helping Ukraine fight Russian invaders. Mr Biden said publicly that the military thought it would be a bad time for Ms Pelosi to go. And while official White House officials say it’s up to the speaker to set her own schedule, the unspoken message on Capitol Hill has pressured her to postpone or cancel.
Tensions in the region have been high for months as China has refused to participate in the American-led effort to isolate Russia, made assertive claims for control of the Taiwan Strait and held several close encounters with American, Canadian and Australian aircraft. The war in Ukraine is being closely watched for implications for Taiwan, another small neighbor coveted by a large and aggressive power.
Biden swore in May to use force to defend Taiwan if it comes under attack, the third time he said so during his brief presidency, though he and his aides later insisted he did not support the long-standing US policy of “strategic ambiguity”. changed. about how it would react in such a circumstance. The president’s language encouraged Taiwan and American hawks even when it was condemned in Beijing.
China’s international claims come as Mr. Xi faces significant problems at home ahead of a critical party congress in November, in which he is expected to be confirmed for a third term. China’s ‘zero Covid’ lockdown policy has been highly unpopular and the economy has slowed significantly as youth unemployment rises and some regions face mortgage and debt crises.
In the region, the USS Ronald Reagan airline left Singapore on Tuesday and headed north into the South China Sea toward the Taiwan Strait.
A spokeswoman for the Seventh Fleet, Cmdr. Hayley Sims, described the move as the carrier’s “continued normal, scheduled operations as part of its routine patrol in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.” She declined to say if or when the carrier would reach the Taiwan area.
In the run-up to Thursday’s call, Beijing made louder than usual statements about Ms Pelosi’s planned trip, implying that China could use military force if the speaker goes ahead with her plans. The United States would “bear the consequences” if Ms. Pelosi traveled to Taiwan, a State Department spokesman Zhao Lijian said this week.
The strong rhetoric was meant to dissuade Ms. Pelosi from making the trip, but it didn’t mean China would use military force, a Chinese expert on relations with the United States said.
China did not want to argue with the United States over her visit, said Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing. “The Chinese have made it clear that they want to cancel Pelosi’s visit, but Beijing certainly does not want a military conflict at this point,” he said.
The fact that Mr Xi went ahead with the call showed that he was at least willing to talk to Mr Biden even as tensions between the two countries grew, he added.
The call would not stir any movement on geopolitical, economic or climate issues given the “confrontation and rivalry” that had become more fragile with the prospect of Ms Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Mr Shi said. The atmosphere was “remarkably worse” than in March, when the two leaders last spoke by video call, he added.
China has supported the Russian war in Ukraine by buying large quantities of Russian oil and blamed the conflict on NATO’s expansion into Eastern Europe. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has appealed to China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi to get China to distance itself from Russia, only to be rejected.
The Chinese statement issued after Thursday’s call said leaders “exchanged views” on Ukraine, referring to the war there as a “crisis”, a nod to China’s fundamental support for Russia that Mr Biden has often criticized. .
Ms Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan in early August comes at a particularly sensitive time for the Chinese military. The Communist leader, Mao Zedong, established the People’s Liberation Army on August 1, 1927, a date that is one of the most important on the military’s calendar.
An integral part of China’s military training is how to organize a future takeover of Taiwan, a self-governed island of 23 million people that China claims as its own and has vowed to conquer if necessary.
Ms. Pelosi would travel on a military plane if she made the trip, as is traditional. One of the questions raised during her planned visit was whether the Chinese Air Force would attempt to escort Ms. Pelosi’s plane, or interfere in any way with its approach to Taiwan.
The vote and outcome of the conversation could influence whether Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi meet in person later in the year in what would be their first face-to-face meeting since Mr. Biden became president, executive director Yun Sun said. of the China program at the Stimson Center in Washington.
The two men have known each other since 2011, when they were both vice presidents, and met in China during a “meeting trip” by Mr. Biden. Both are likely to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, known as APEC, in Bangkok in November.
Jane Perlez message from Seoul. Li You contributed research from Shanghai.