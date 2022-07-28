Biden and Xi Conduct Marathon Call During Time of Rising Tensions

Biden swore in May to use force to defend Taiwan if it comes under attack, the third time he said so during his brief presidency, though he and his aides later insisted he did not support the long-standing US policy of “strategic ambiguity”. changed. about how it would react in such a circumstance. The president’s language encouraged Taiwan and American hawks even when it was condemned in Beijing.

Countering China: In a bipartisan vote, the Senate passed a $280 billion bill aimed at building America’s manufacturing and technological edge to counter China. It is the most significant intervention by the US government in industrial policy in decades.

Taiwan: The Biden administration has become increasingly concerned that China would attempt to mobilize against this self-governing island for the next year and a half, perhaps by attempting to close off the Taiwan Strait.

Trade Policy: The new trade deal that President Biden announced during a trip to Asia is based on two big ideas: to contain China and move away from the focus on markets and tariffs.

China’s international claims come as Mr. Xi faces significant problems at home ahead of a critical party congress in November, in which he is expected to be confirmed for a third term. China’s ‘zero Covid’ lockdown policy has been highly unpopular and the economy has slowed significantly as youth unemployment rises and some regions face mortgage and debt crises.

In the region, the USS Ronald Reagan airline left Singapore on Tuesday and headed north into the South China Sea toward the Taiwan Strait.

A spokeswoman for the Seventh Fleet, Cmdr. Hayley Sims, described the move as the carrier’s “continued normal, scheduled operations as part of its routine patrol in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.” She declined to say if or when the carrier would reach the Taiwan area.

In the run-up to Thursday’s call, Beijing made louder than usual statements about Ms Pelosi’s planned trip, implying that China could use military force if the speaker goes ahead with her plans. The United States would “bear the consequences” if Ms. Pelosi traveled to Taiwan, a State Department spokesman Zhao Lijian said this week.

The strong rhetoric was meant to dissuade Ms. Pelosi from making the trip, but it didn’t mean China would use military force, a Chinese expert on relations with the United States said.