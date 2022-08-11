Biden and Harris to hit campaign trail this fall and attack ‘extreme MAGA Republicans’

<!–

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will hit the road this fall to celebrate their administration’s victories and defeat the “extreme MAGA” Republicans in an all-out effort to turn the midterm elections into a Democratic victory.

The White House announced the plans Thursday when President Biden was in South Carolina on the first full day of his vacation.

The messaging memo, from Kate Bedingfield, White House communications director and senior adviser Anita Dunn, made clear their strategy: attack Republicans for their ties to Donald Trump and defend Biden’s economic record, for which voters give him low marks.

“The President and Congressional Democrats struck down special interests and delivered what was best for the American people. At every step, Congressional Republicans sided with special interests — pushing an extreme MAGA agenda that is costing families,” the memo reads.

“After the President has signed the Inflation Reduction Act, the President, Vice President and Cabinet will travel the country with this message.”

No specific travel details were provided.

The White House strikes while the iron is hot. President Joe Biden has had some of the best weeks of his presidency: signing incinerator and CHIPS bills, and assassinating Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiril

The Inflation Act, which includes care and climate facilities, was approved by the Senate on Sunday. The House of Representatives will vote on it on Friday.

Biden’s approval rating rose to its highest level in two months in a Reuters-Ipsos poll released Tuesday, up 2 points to 40 percent. It had fallen in the 1930s due to voter frustration at the highest inflation rate in 40 years, pushing up gas, food and housing prices.

Republicans, meanwhile, are praising a series of internal polls showing the various competitive House races are finding their way and favoring the GOP to regain control of the lower chamber. But the Senate is harder on Republicans and could remain in Democratic hands.

And the FiveThirtyEight’s poll average for the generic vote in the 2022 election, Democrats and Republicans are essentially right at 43.9% to 43.7%.

But the conservative Wall Street Journal editors warned on Wednesday: “With the November midterm elections still three months away, the predicted red wave may be breaking far off the electoral shore. Tuesday’s election was another sign that Democratic voters are getting more motivated.”

The question mark for Republicans remains former President Donald Trump.

His preferred candidates have done well in this year’s Republican primaries, coming out on top in several House races and gubenatorial contests.

And Republicans rallied around Trump after he announced an FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home Monday. Most called it election year politics. Eric Trump claimed it was ordered by the White House, which denies any advance notice and says they found out about it from public reports.

Republicans have gathered around Donald Trump after he announced federal agents raided his Mar-a-Lago home on Monday — above Trump exiting Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday

The White House has not released details on President Joe Biden’s travel itinerary — above he and Jill Biden visit flood damage in Kentucky

But Democrats hope to use anger at the former president for his actions to overturn the 2020 election results as motivation for their base.

The party also reminds female voters of their power in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that guaranteed the right to abortion.