Biden and China’s Xi Jinping WILL meet ‘face to face’ once aides negotiate a time

President Joe Biden plans to meet “face to face” with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a future date, a senior government official said Thursday after a fifth phone call between the two leaders.

The call comes at a time of deep tensions between the US and China, with Beijing warning of a possible visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and China lining up with Russia even amid Moscow’s war against Ukraine.

“President Biden has consistently emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to ensure that the United States and China manage our differences and work together in areas of shared interest. This call was part of our ongoing efforts to do just that. They also discussed the value of face-to-face meetings and agreed that their teams would follow up to find a mutually acceptable time,” said a senior official who briefed reporters.

The official declined to comment on Pelosi’s anticipated trip, which has not been officially announced, but has come with a harsh warning from Beijing.

President Joe Biden posted an image to his Twitter on Thursday morning of a two-hour conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping — the fifth between the two since Biden took office.

Chinese state media released some excerpts from the call, including Xi telling Biden, “Whoever plays with fire will only be burned. I hope the American side can see this clearly.”

When asked to verify whether this statement was an escalation of tensions, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre returned and declined to comment.

“They had a very direct conversation. They’ve known each other for a while. President Biden has known President Xi for about four decades,” Karine said during her daily briefing on Thursday.

Jean-Pierre went on if the call helped to ease tensions, reiterating that the call was “straightforward”, but declined to comment further.

She said what was addressed in the call was “the need to resolve US citizens who are wrongfully detained” in China “as well as longstanding human rights concerns”.

The US official on the call continued on Thursday about the meeting, telling reporters that the conversation was “substantive” as well as “in-depth” and “candid.”

The official used standard diplomatic language to describe the tensions in Taiwan.

‘In Taiwan he had a direct and honest conversation. President Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to our one-China policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, three joint communiqués and the six assurances. maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” the official said.

The official also responded to the “playing with fire” rule by saying, “I’m not going to go into characterizing the PRC’s stance on things. I leave that to them. I will note that President Xi used similar language in the conversation the two of us had in November.”

Chinese state media said Xi said during the call that he strongly opposes Taiwan’s independence and interference from outside forces.

On the other hand, during the two-hour conversation, Biden said the US stance on the issue has not changed, according to a White House read from the long-distance meeting.

On Taiwan, President Biden underlined that United States policies have not changed and the United States strongly opposes unilateral attempts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. according to the reading.