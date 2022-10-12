Biden AGAIN dismisses age concerns a month from his 80th birthday and insists he could BEAT Trump

<!–

Joe Biden still wouldn’t run for reelection in 2024, but said he could beat Donald Trump “again” in a rematch and dismissed concerns about his age in a lengthy interview Tuesday night.

The 79-year-old president said people should not worry about his age by claiming that he has accomplished more than any president in recent history.

“Look what I’ve done,” Biden, who turns 30 next month, told Jake Tapper in a CNN interview that aired Tuesday night.

“Call me a president in recent history who got as much done as I did in the first two years. No joke,’ he continued. “You may not like what I’ve done, but the vast majority of the American people love what I’ve done.”

He specifically pointed to his most recent legislative victory with the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Polls this week show a growing number of Americans are concerned about Biden’s mental health, including 52 percent of Democrats polled. Concerns grew 5 percent overall from before and after Biden’s latest, and now infamous “Where’s Jackie” gaffe, in which he called out to find a congressman who had died in a car accident a month earlier. with two staff members.

Biden said in Tuesday night’s interview, without committing to a new White House bid, that his best bet would be to beat Trump, 76, if the two seniors faced off again in 2024. 2022 midterm elections.

President Joe Biden said he would really weigh up a potential bid in 2024 after the midterm elections, as he insisted on beating Donald Trump in a rematch and dismissed lingering concerns about his age.

If you are going to make an official announcement about whether or not you will stand for re-election in 2024. Do you think you’ll make a decision before the end of the year?’ Tapper posed for Biden.

“I’m not going to make this about my decision,” the president said, claiming his focus is on the midterm elections, which will take place on Nov. 8.

“I’m going to make this about this out-of-year election. If that’s done in November, I’ll make a decision,” he said.

A new Issue & Insights/TIPP poll released Monday shows that even Democrats are more concerned about Biden’s mental health. The level stood at 39% in August and rose to 52% in October after the flub over deceased Congresswoman Walorski

“Is one of the calculations that you think you are the only one who can beat Donald Trump?”

Biden shot back: ‘I believe I can beat Donald Trump again.’

Neither Biden nor Trump have announced their candidacy for 2024. There are some tricky campaign finance laws that are both likely to stop this from happening.

In Biden’s 60 Minutes interview last month, he dismissed concerns about his age, mental acuity and physical fitness for the office by saying, “Look at me.”

In addition to polls showing voters are concerned about the president’s frequent gaffes, another showed that nearly two-thirds of Democrats want another candidate in the 2024 presidential election — citing his age as a major factor in their decision.