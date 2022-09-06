Biden AGAIN clarifies ‘MAGA’ remarks and says ‘extreme’ GOP group have ‘chosen to take us backwards’

<!–

President Joe Biden has fervently returned to the campaign trail with less than two months until the November midterm elections

President Joe Biden on Tuesday again clarified his verbal attacks on MAGA Republicans, insisting they were separate from the “mainstream” GOP lawmakers he has worked with in Congress.

The White House has been under a barrage of criticism from the right since late last month, when President compared Donald Trump and the beliefs of his supporters to “semi-fascism.”

It was further intensified after Biden’s impassioned speech outside Philadelphia’s Independence Hall about the struggle for the “soul of the nation.”

“I want to be clear: not every Congressional Republican is a MAGA Republican. I know because I’ve been able to work with these regular Republicans,” Biden wrote on his official Twitter account on Tuesday.

“But an extreme bunch of MAGA Republicans in Congress have chosen to let us back down. Together we can choose a different path.’

It follows nearly identical comments made during a Labor Day speech in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Early in his speech, Biden preached the need for “unity, of hope, of optimism,” while warning that “others” were working to create “a nation of division, violence and hatred.”

“I want to be very clear up front: Not every Republican is a MAGA Republican. Not every Republican embraces that extreme ideology. I know because I’ve been able to work with regular Republicans my entire career,” the president said Monday.

“But the extreme MAGA Republicans in Congress have chosen to step back — filled with anger, violence, hatred and division.”

A cornerstone of all Biden’s speeches to date has been criticism of Donald Trump and his supporters

Biden’s presidential Twitter account often features key points from his public comments.

On Monday evening, he made it clear that he would continue his mid-term campaign attacks on GOP allies of former President Donald Trump.

“We understand something the MAGA Republicans in Congress don’t understand. Wall Street didn’t build this country. Working people do,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

And despite backtracking on his impassioned remarks in the first half of his Wisconsin speech, Biden later mocked MAGA Republicans as “Trumpies” and called a heckler an “idiot.”

“Democrats, Republicans and mainstream – Republicans and independents, we need to be stronger and more determined and more committed to saving American democracy,” the president pleaded over the commotion.

“And the MAGA Republicans – that guy outside that door – are destroying democracy. Because democracy is at stake.’

Biden’s presidential Twitter account also targeted the ex-president’s supporters, though Biden indicated he was referring only to those who served in Congress only

Later, at a second event in Pittsburgh, Biden ripped into MAGA again, saying of Trump, “It’s clear which way he wants to go. It is clear which way the new MAGA Republicans are on, they call them ‘very extreme’.

“You can’t call yourself a democracy if you don’t count the votes legitimately cast,” Biden said.

The 79-year-old leader has stepped up his rhetoric against the former president and his allies in recent days, since he made a fiery debut on the mid-term campaign trail in Bethesda, Maryland late last month.

It was at a private donor event there that the president compared MAGA Republican beliefs to semi-fascism, receiving immediate backlash from all factions on the right.

“What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden said at the time.

“It’s not just Trump. It’s the whole philosophy that underlies the — I’m going to say something: it’s like semi-fascism.”