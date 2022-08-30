Biden again calls to FUND not defund the police and says he is determined to ban assault weapons

President Biden made a strong appeal to “fund the police” and promised to enact a ban on assault weapons during a public address in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

“When it comes to public safety in this country, the answer is not to punish the police; it’s the police.’ He added: “We expect them to do everything… to protect us, to be psychologists, to be sociologists.”

The president continued: “Do you realize that more police officers are killed in domestic violence than anything else?

“We ask so much of you,” Biden added, speaking directly to law enforcement.

“I haven’t met a cop who likes a bad cop yet. Everything is bad,” he said, slashing 2020-era slogans circulating among progressives like “defund the police” and “ACAB” (all cops are b*****ds).

“I don’t know a cop who feels good about the fact that there might be a crappy cop out there. I’m tired of not giving them the help they need,” Biden added.

The president outlined his “Safer America” ​​plan for $37 billion in the annual budget to go to law enforcement and crime fighting, including $13 billion over five years to hire and train an additional 100,000 police officers.

President Biden made a strong appeal to “fund the police” and promised to enact a ban on assault weapons during a public address in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Semi-automatic AR-15s like the ones pictured above would be included in an assault weapons ban

The president also pledged to ban assault rifles, citing the 1994 ban that expired in 2004. “I am determined to ban assault weapons in this country. Determined. I did it once and I’ll do it again,” he told the more than 500 people at Wilkes University.

Biden claimed he has two shotguns at home and that he is not against the Second Amendment.

“We live in a country overrun with weapons of war. Weapons that aren’t designed to hunt, they’re designed to take on an enemy,” Biden said. ‘For God’s sake, what is the reason for these weapons outside a war zone? They do great damage.’

He quoted the late Judge Antonin Scalia as saying Second Amendment rights were not unlimited.

Biden praised the bipartisan gun control bill earlier this year and celebrated that he had “defeated the NRA.”

“We defeated the NRA. We picked them up and we hit them straight,” Biden said. “You have no idea how intimidating they are to elected officials. The NRA was against, which means a vast majority. The vast majority of Republicans in Congress couldn’t even stand to vote for it.”

“I don’t know a cop who feels good about the fact that there might be a crappy cop out there. I’m tired of not giving them the help they need,” Biden said

“We took on NRA, we’re going to take it again. And we won and we will win again,” he added.

The legislation, which has won bipartisan support in the House and Senate, will tighten background checks for younger gun buyers, increase penalties for arms dealers, close the so-called “boyfriend loophole” and put $750 million up for grabs for states that use red tape. import weapons. flag laws.

The president attacked Republicans who claim to support the police but have not condemned Jan 6 strongly enough.

“Let me say this to my MAGA Republican friends in Congress. Don’t tell me you support law enforcement if you all condemn what happened on the sixth? Don’t tell me, he said.

‘For God’s sake, whose side are you on? Whose side are you on?’ roared the president.

“You’re either on the side of the mafia or on the side of the police. You can’t be pro law enforcement and pro insurgency. You cannot be a party of law and order and call the people who attack the police on January 6th patriots. You can’t. What do we teach our children? It’s that simple.’

“Now it’s sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI threaten the lives of law enforcement officers and their families because they’re just following the law and doing their job,” Biden said.

“I want to say as clearly as possible that there is no place in this country – no place – to endanger the lives of law enforcement officers. No space. No. Never. Period of time. I am against downgrading the police. I’m also against downgrading the FBI.”

Biden’s trip to Keystone State comes four days before former President Trump will visit the same city for a rally.

His stop in Wilkes-Barre marks the first of three visits in a week to the politically important swing state in the run-up to November’s congressional elections.

The former president will campaign for Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano and GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro will appear with Biden on Tuesday, but the party’s Senate candidate, John Fetterman, will not. Fetterman will join Biden when the president is in the state on Labor Day.

President Joe Biden will make his pitch to “fund the police” and renew his call for an assault weapons ban during his Tuesday trip to Wilkes-Barre, Pennslyvania

Donald Trump will be in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday to hold a campaign rally for Republicans’ Senate and Governor candidates

In the race for the highly competitive governor, Mastriano has accused Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, of being soft on crime.

Republicans have tried to link the post-pandemic rising crime rate to Democrats and the defund the police movement that grew out of protests against racial justice in 2020.

Biden was originally scheduled to deliver the speech in mid-July before testing positive for Covid.

Pennsylvania is a big state for both parties in the November midterm elections with its competitive governor and senate contests.

Biden also plans visits to the state on Thursday for an important political speech and next Monday to celebrate Labor Day.

The president will speak on Thursday outside Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution were discussed and adopted by America’s founding fathers.

He will discuss how the nation’s position in the world and its democracy are at stake.

“He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms continue to be attacked,” the White House said. “And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, for those freedoms and for our democracy.”

Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro (left) appears with Biden on Tuesday; Shapiro in a fight with Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano (right)

President Joe Biden will campaign with Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman (left) on Labor Day in Pennsylvania amid his battle with Dr. Mehmet Oz (right)

It is unclear whether he will name his predecessor in the Oval Office: former President Donald Trump.

Biden had turned supporters of Trump and his kind of conservatism into a punching bag for Democrats, accusing “extreme MAGA Republicans” of wanting to take away people’s rights.

He is trying to portray November’s contest — which will decide control of the House and Senate — as a contest between the support of democracy or the extremism of the GOP.

At a political rally in Rockville last week, Biden said Trump and MAGA Republicans were “destroying America.”

“I respect conservative Republicans, I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans,” Biden told the crowd gathered at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland.

Biden warned that “the MAGA Republicans pose a threat not only to our personal rights and our economic security, but also to our own democracy.”

“They refuse to accept the will of the people, they embrace political violence, they don’t believe in democracy,” he continued. “That’s why right now, those who love this country, we need to be stronger, more determined, and more committed to saving America than the MAGA Republicans are destroying America.”