Biden administration will SUSPEND sending free at-home COVID tests this week

The administration of President Joe Biden will stop sending free Covid tests on Friday, citing a lack of additional funding from Congress.

“Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, Sept. 2, as Congress has failed to provide additional funding to replenish the country’s stock of tests,” the announcement reads. on the website to order covid tests.

Tests are being kept in case of an increase in covid cases this fall, a senior official told DailyMail.com.

The official said the administration had to make “impossible choices” to “hold our limited remaining stock so that we can ensure that we have a limited stock of tests available in the fall, when we may face another surge in infections.” and more. acute need.’

The official reiterated the government’s appeal to Congress to provide more money and criticized lawmakers for failing to provide the money.

“The administration has been clear about our urgent funding needs for COVID-19 response. We have warned that Congressional inaction would force unacceptable compromises and harm our overall COVID-19 preparation and response = and that the consequences would likely worsen over time,” the senior administration official said.

Congress could approve more funding this fall as part of the annual budget process.

“If Congress provides funding, we will soon resume distribution of free tests through COVIDTests.gov. Until then, we think the best course of action is to reserve the remaining tests for distribution later this year,” the official said.

The government warned in May that there could be another wave of 100 million coronavirus infections and a significant number of deaths this fall and winter, fueled by new ommicron sub-variants that have shown resilience.

The number of cases has increased. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden both tested positive for the virus for the first time this summer.

Earlier this year, efforts to provide more pandemic funding stalled on Capitol Hill as lawmakers argued over how much to spend and how to pay for it.

Republicans want additional covid funding to be paid for by reusing money that Congress has already approved. But Biden and Congressional Democrats want additional money — up to $22.5 billion — to pay for more vaccines, tests and therapies.

In March, Democratic congressional leaders dropped $15.6 billion in covid money from a general spending bill after some House Democrats objected to paying it by repurposing some stimulus funds allocated to states as part of the U.S. 2021 bailout plan. .

The Biden Administration Started Sending Out Free Covid Tests in January

While vaccines should be free, the federal government ran out of money this spring to provide reimbursements for injections for uninsured people.

Options remain for free covid tests, including those reimbursed by private health insurance, Medicare and Medicaid.

More than 92% of Americans fall under one of these programs.

The administration started sending free tests in January. The federal government has distributed an estimated 600 million tests through its covid testing website.