Biden administration weighs saving monkeypox doses for potential smallpox outbreak

It’s a delicate balance to strike: the administration must secure adequate doses for future spikes in monkeypox infections, while replenishing supplies for a potential smallpox outbreak. Too few doses targeted for the monkeypox response could further push the administration back in its fight to contain the outbreak as the number of cases increases.

The Biden administration has come under criticism from state health officials and LGBTQ advocates for not acting fast enough to ensure they had enough vaccines to fight the early stages of the outbreak, which mainly affects men who have sex with men. — a misstep that frustrated public health experts and activists.

Now, some government officials worry that failure to bottle the rest of the stock could put them at risk of getting caught again. Others believe there are already sufficient doses to fight the disease, especially as its spread has slowed, and the government should maintain its defenses against the prospect of a major bioterror attack.

Naturally occurring smallpox was declared eradicated worldwide in 1980. But the US has continued to stockpile drugs and vaccines to guard against the possibility that the disease could be used for bioterrorism.

“We are evaluating a number of options to further bolster our monkeypox response, including whether and when the government’s approximately 11 million vials of bulk substance should be filled and completed,” said an HHS spokesperson. “In making this decision, we are considering a number of factors, including the state of the outbreak, funding, sustainability implications and overall preparation for smallpox.”

The debate within the government comes as monkey pox cases in major U.S. cities are beginning to ease slightly. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters last week that she is cautiously optimistic that the outbreak is slowing. However, Texas reported the death of a severely immunocompromised person diagnosed with monkey pox on Monday, raising fears within the government that the outbreak could take a new, more dangerous turn.

White House officials, including monkeypox coordinator Robert Fenton, have supported production of more doses to fight the current outbreak, arguing that the administration must be prepared if the disease begins to spread more widely.

Monkeypox currently circulates almost exclusively within the community of men who have sex with men. But there remain some concerns that the outbreak could spread to the wider population, soaring the number of cases and requiring the administration to increase supply.

According to a senior official familiar with the internal discussions, manufacturing the entire supply — at least 11 million vials — would cost about $350 million, a price tag HHS has warned it cannot afford unless Congress grants more money. .

The government plans to seek that funding in the coming days as part of a wider request for more congressional funding to fight Covid and monkey pox, the official said.

In the first few weeks of the outbreak, the Biden administration struggled to get doses to high-risk Americans, largely because it had to find other manufacturers to help scale up what’s known as the “fill-and-finish” process — or bottling the doses. The Biden team spent weeks identifying additional facilities in the US to help, and last week signed a deal with Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing in Michigan.

About 2.5 million of the 11 million available bottles are bottled at the Michigan plant. Bavarian Nordic will prepare the rest of the 3 million. It is unclear which company will handle the filling and finishing process for the rest of the Jynneos bottles.

Dawn O’Connell, the chief of administration for strategic preparedness and response at HHS, told reporters on Aug. 18 that the administration is trying to find a way to partner with a larger pharmaceutical company to expand production capacity of the Jynneos vials. expand.

The health official confirmed to POLITICO that the administration is still looking into other options to help bottle the leftover bulk material in Denmark.

The question for officials now is how many of those vials will be shipped to states to help control monkeypox and how many will be kept in the strategic national stockpile — under HHS’s supervision — for a potential future smallpox outbreak.

The federal government has stockpiled Jynneos to help fight smallpox. But due to budget constraints at HHS, the US has struggled in recent years to buy enough to meet strategic national stockpile requirements, POLITICO reports.

Now that the Biden administration has used millions of its stock for monkeypox, it is trying to replenish its stock of Jynneos vaccine – an alternative to ACAM 2000, another vaccine not suitable for people with weakened immune systems.