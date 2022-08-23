Biden administration was involved in getting documents back from Trump

Joe Biden’s White House teamed up with the National Archives to investigate the data Donald Trump took to Mar-a-Lago, and the former president knew in May that he was under “criminal investigation.”

The National Archives has found more than 700 pages of classified material in the 15 boxes of records recovered from Trump’s estate in Mar-a-Lago in January. according to a May 10 letter from the acting archivist to Trump’s attorney posted online by John Solomona conservative journalist and ally of Trump.

The archives warned the Justice Department about the discovery of the classified information, including “special access program material,” some of the government’s highly classified secrets.

That report sparked a grand jury investigation that eventually led to the FBI raid on Trump’s Palm Beach home in August, where additional material was uncovered.

In her May letter, acting archivist Debra Steidel Wall warned Trump attorney Evan Corcoran that a criminal investigation into the material was underway, meaning the former president knew for months that he was under an ongoing investigation.

“Access to the materials is not only necessary for purposes of our ongoing criminal investigation, but the executive branch must also assess the potential damage arising from the apparent manner in which these materials have been stored and transported and take appropriate remedial action,” she wrote.

Trump, however, crowed that the letter posted by Solomon, who is one of Trump’s authorized liaisons at the National Archives to review papers from his presidency, showed Biden was involved in the raid.

The former president and his allies have argued that the August raid was politically motivated and orchestrated by the White House. The White House has said Biden had not been warned in advance of the raid. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he ordered it personally.

But Trump wrote on his Truth Social website: “The White House stated firmly that they were NOT INVOLVED and knew absolutely nothing about the political witch hunt that was going on with me, and that they knew absolutely nothing about the Mar-a-Lago break-in.” . This was vigorously repeated over and over. WRONG! Remember, these are the people who spied on my campaign, denied it and got caught. Due to the great coverage of John Solomon (Fake Pulitzer Prize?), documents reveal that they knew everything, in fact led the charge – a political NO, NO!’

After the Justice Department was informed that the National Archives had found classified material in those boxes, the Department asked Biden’s White House adviser Dana Remus for permission to let the FBI examine the material.

Wall outlined the concerns the National Archives (NARA) had about the storage of the materials and who had access to them.

“There are important national security interests with the FBI and others in the intelligence community who have access to this material,” she wrote.

“According to NARA, among the materials in the boxes are more than 100 documents with classification marks, more than 700 pages. Some contain the highest levels of classification, including materials for the Special Access Program (SAP),’ she noted.

The purpose of her letter was to inform Trump’s lawyers that the archives are… FBI access to the documents for its criminal investigation.

Trump’s attorney claimed executive branch privilege over the material and tried to delay the federal investigation.

Wall’s letter to Corcoran said he asked for “extra time for you to review the materials in the boxes” to determine if a specific document is subject to privileges,” and then to consult with the former president. “so that he personally enforces any decision to assert a claim of constitutional privilege.”

Biden’s attorney’s office in the White House delegated the decision on whether or not to apply executive powers to Wall, her letter notes.

She notes that “the assistant attorney general has advised me that there is no precedent for a claim of executive privilege by a former president against a sitting president” and reaffirms that Trump’s data is owned by the federal government.

She informed Corcoran that she declined his request to delay the FBI’s access to the data and that the agents could examine the material on May 12.

Under the Presidential Records Act, all White House documents must be handed over to the National Archives and Records Administration at the end of any presidential administration.

The law declared all presidential and vice presidential records the property of the federal government, with “keeping, control, and safekeeping” of the records delegated to the National Archives when a president leaves office.

Trump returned 15 boxes to the archives earlier this year. These are the boxes that Wall referred to in her letter.

And it was those documents that helped spark the criminal investigation that led federal agents to raid Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, looking for more.

About 10 more boxes of material were recovered during the raid in August.

All told, the records recovered in January and August contained more than 300 documents with classified markings, The New York Times reported.

Trump’s allies claim that the former president had the option to release any records of his choosing.