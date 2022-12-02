Biden administration vows to eradicate AIDS before 2030: US will spend an extra $7.4bn a Year

The Biden administration has pledged to eradicate HIV/AIDS in the US and globally by 2030.

Thanks to medical advances, wealthy countries have now suppressed the virus and most patients with the disease can lead normal lives. But in poorer countries, the disease is still deadly and ranks in the top five causes of death in Africa every year.

In the U.S., about 30,000 people contract HIV each year, while there are 1.5 million infections each year worldwide — most of them in sub-Saharan Africa.

To eradicate the virus, the US government has announced a new five-year plan to bolster the rollout of HIV-fighting drugs on the continent.

It comes after the FDA’s plans to reverse a decades-old ban on gay or bisexual men donating blood during the HIV epidemic in the 1980s.

The chart above shows the number of new HIV infections diagnosed in the United States each year through 2020. More than half occurred in the South of the country

The above shows the number of new HIV infections per country in 2020. Southern Africa saw the most new infections. Gray countries have yet to report data

In the US, the Biden administration has already laid out plans to invest $10 billion in providing Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) to underinsured or uninsured Americans.

The drug lowers the risk of someone contracting the virus by 99 percent and works by preventing it from multiplying. But it is not prescribed to people who already have HIV.

There are also plans for $850 million in funding for HIV care and prevention programs.

The proposals are included in the 2023 federal budget, which has yet to be passed by Congress.

The Biden administration pledged to eradicate HIV in the US in 2019.

It defined this as reducing new HIV infections nationwide by more than 90 percent, or to less than 3,000 per year.

The White House unveiled its new five-year strategy on World AIDS Day on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkinken said: “Our work is not done yet. HIV remains a serious threat to global health security and economic development.

“Our progress can easily derail if we lose focus or conviction, or fail to address the inequalities that stand in our way, often fueled by stigma and discrimination and criminal laws.”

The plan focuses on five pillars to combat HIV infections worldwide.

They include investments to expand HIV testing in Africa and set up more factories to produce medicines for HIV patients on the continent.

Officials also plan to work with regional and local leaders to set clear goals to reduce HIV transmission.

In the 2023 budget alone, these efforts were called for some $7.4 billion, up from $7 billion last year.

HIV emerged in the 1970s and 1980s, especially among gay or bisexual men, as a community epidemic.

The disease attacks the immune system, eventually leading to the body being overwhelmed by conditions that are normally kept under control – or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

The above shows where in the US new HIV cases were diagnosed, with more than half in the south of the country

In the US, the AIDS virus was first identified in June 1981 – after it caused an epidemic that killed more than 100,000 people, mostly gay men.

Since then, billions in funding have poured into research into treatments and cures for the disease.

This has led to the development of PrEP – protecting people from infection – and antiretrovirals that work to suppress the virus in patients.

Trials of an HIV vaccine, which uses the same mRNA technology as Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid jabs, began in February this year.

The new plan was unveiled for the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which is leading US efforts to end the HIV epidemic worldwide.

The agency works in 50 countries in Africa and the Americas, including Nigeria, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Haiti.

In a press release, the agency said it would encourage its “collaboration and partnerships” with other global and local organizations pursuing the same goal.

It plans to strengthen ties with the Africa CDC, WHO AFRO and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), among others.

PEPFAR also said in the release that it had supported antiretroviral treatment for 10 times more people this year compared to 2021.

About 20 million people worldwide received the treatment as of September, it said, compared to less than two million in 2020.

The program also supported HIV testing for 64.7 million people and had helped prevent 5.5 million babies from being born with HIV.

It estimated that the efforts had saved 25 million lives.

For the US, the latest data shows there were 30,000 new HIV diagnoses in 2020, a 12 percent decrease from the previous year and the lowest annual rate since 2015.

It is likely that Covid lockdowns, restrictions and stay-at-home orders have contributed to this drop in transmission.

Data for 2021 has yet to be released, but transmission of other STIs, such as gonorrhea and chlamydia, has risen this year.

More than seven in 10 new cases were among gay or bisexual men in 2019, and half of all cases were detected in the southern US last year.

The government aims to reduce the number of new infections to 9,588 by 2025 – a 70 percent drop – and to 3,000 by 2030 – a 90 percent drop.

About 1.2 million Americans are living with HIV, while 38.4 million are living with the disease worldwide.

Nearly 13,000 people die of AIDS each year in the US, while approximately 650,000 die worldwide each year.