Biden Administration to Allow New Injection Method for Monkeypox Vaccine

Some outside experts have criticized the data supporting the monkeypox method as being too thin and narrowly focused. The government’s decision to participate is strongly based on a 2015 study that was sponsored by the National Institutes of Health.



dr. John Beigel, an NIH associate director of clinical research who informed federal health officials and the World Health Organization, said switching to the intradermal method was a better option for preserving the vaccine than administering just one of the two recommended doses, as some jurisdictions do. do now. One shot doesn’t elicit nearly as strong an immune response as two, he said.

“The advantage is that you can stretch doses,” says John P. Moore, a virologist at Weill Cornell Medicine. “The downside is that if you go too far or take too many liberties, you reduce efficacy. And how are you going to know? It’s guesswork.”

The intradermal method can be complicated for vaccinators, who must pass a needle into a thin space. If a vaccinator goes too deep and inserts the dose in fat, the patient may not get enough vaccine, experts say. But if the needle is not inserted far enough, some of the vaccine could leak back out.

Such injections typically cause more redness and swelling, but are less painful than a standard injection, the 2015 study found.

They have previously been used in polio vaccination campaigns, for rabies, and in skin testing for tuberculosis.

The National Institutes of Health had planned further studies on how well such injections work with the monkeypox vaccine, but results weren’t expected until late fall or early winter. Over the weekend, top federal officials came to a consensus that the government should now embrace the approach.