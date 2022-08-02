Biden Administration Sues Idaho Over Its Abortion Restrictions

WASHINGTON — The Biden Administration on Tuesday sued Idaho about a strict state abortion law coming into effect this month that the Justice Department said would prevent emergency room doctors from performing abortions needed to stabilize the health of women who become medical emergencies.

The lawsuit, announced by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, is the first the Biden administration has filed to protect access to abortion since the Supreme Court ruling in late June that ended the constitutional right to terminate pregnancies. .

Since then, Mr. Garland commented: “There have been widespread reports of delays and refusals of treatment for pregnant women who are in emergencies.” The lawsuit states that a federal law called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act prohibits states from imposing restrictions that would prevent emergency room physicians from treating these women.