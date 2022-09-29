Biden administration scales back student debt relief for MILLIONS

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Biden administration has quietly announced a change to its student debt forgiveness program that could exclude four million borrowers who have loans owned or backed by private companies.

The U-turn by the federal government comes after initial legal challenges were filed and after criticism of the huge costs to taxpayers and claims that the plan is an illegal use of its executive power.

The Education Department announced Thursday that private federal loans will not qualify for the relief plan, which the Congressional Budget Office said earlier this week could cost $400 billion over a decade.

The new rules refer to Perkins and Federal Family Education Loans, which are bank loans backed by federal guarantees.

They used to be a major component of federal student loans, but stopped in 2010 after a major Obama administration reform switched to direct government loans.

However, about four million people still have FFEL loans, according to government data identified by political. Forty-five million Americans owe student loans.

Initially, the administration had allowed people with FFEL loans to reorganize so that they would be eligible for relief of $10,000 to $20,000 per borrower.

But as of Thursday, those who had not made the changes could no longer benefit.

According to the report, the companies that hold the loans are the biggest legal threat to the program.

The Biden administration has quietly announced a change to its student debt forgiveness program that could exclude four million borrowers after the first lawsuits were filed against the plan and following criticism about the huge costs to taxpayers.

They face losses as borrowers consolidate their loans and move them into one owned directly by the government.

The initial policy stated that FFEL and Perkins loans qualified.

But on Thursday, updated guidance stated that “As of September 29, 2022, borrowers with federal student loans not held by the ED cannot get one-time debt relief by consolidating those loans into Federal Student Loans.” direct”.

He indicated that those who applied for that date are eligible for one-time relief through the Direct Loan program.

The department is “assessing” whether “alternative avenues exist to provide relief” to these borrowers and is “discussing this with private lenders,” it said.

A Department of Education spokesperson said: “Our goal is to provide relief to as many eligible borrowers as quickly and easily as possible, and this will enable us to achieve that goal as we continue to explore additional options legally available to provide relief to borrowers. with privately held FFEL loans and Perkins loans, even if FFEL borrowers could receive one-time debt relief without the need to consolidate.’

Experts told NPR that private banks that were subject to loss of business could potentially sue to stop the loan forgiveness program on the grounds that they suffered damages.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona’s department announced the change on Thursday.

The plan allows tens of millions of borrowers to eliminate $10,000 in student loan debt. Pell Grant recipients can get $20,000 in aid

The first lawsuit against the program, filed this week, was based on a plaintiff who proved harm by residing in one of six states where loan forgiveness is taxed as income, a move that will leave people hooked on a tax bill. even while saving thousands. in debt.

The government has already responded that the program is voluntary and that the plaintiff can forgo the $20,000 in aid.

A second lawsuit, filed Thursday by six GOP-led states, challenges the program by citing President Joe Biden’s comment to ’60 Minutes’ that the pandemic is ‘over’.

The moves in court come as the price of the plan is still in the spotlight, with a new estimate from the Congressional Budget Office this week saying the plan to pay off student loan debt will cost $400 billion. for a decade.