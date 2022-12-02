President Joe Biden’s Department of Energy declined to say whether the nonbinary drag queen who worked in a nuclear waste job is still being paid after being sent on furlough.

Sam Brinton, 34, deputy assistant secretary of the Bureau of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposal, admitted to a Minnesota police officer in October that they took a suitcase that wasn’t theirs from an airport baggage carousel.

The contents of the Vera Bradley briefcase were worth more than $2,300. If Brinton is found guilty of felony theft, he could face up to five years in prison or a $10,000 fine, or both.

Yesterday, Brinton was photographed outside their home in Rockville, Maryland, where they live with husband Rieck. The couple married in 2019 and have been dating since 2015.

Compared to some of their more fabulous outfits, Brinton was out on the town dressed in bright pink jeans, a black Guess jacket, their heads covered with a hoodie or possibly a headscarf.

Brinton also apparently ditched their signature stiletto heels for a pair of ripped Nike sneakers.

A Department of Energy spokesperson declined to say whether Brinton will continue to be paid while they are on furlough

As of 2019, Brinton is married to their husband, Kevin Rieck, pictured here. The couple started dating in 2015

Brinton made headlines earlier this year after proudly announcing on LinkedIn that they had become deputy assistant secretary of spent fuel and waste disposal at the Department of Energy

They are the first non-binary person to accept a position in the leadership of the federal government, having been out of office for at least a month with Kim Petry, the acting deputy assistant secretary for spent nuclear fuel, filling in.

Petry told colleagues that Kathryn Huff, assistant secretary for nuclear energy, had asked her to stay on as head of the spent fuel agency “for the foreseeable future.”

Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition Sam Brinton’s profile picture on fetish hookup app Recon

Brinton also goes by the nickname Sir Sam Brinton when speaking at fetish conferences

During their leave, Brinton has been busy.

Last Saturday, Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition, who could face five years in prison for the bag theft, presented a seminar called, “Spanking: From Calculus To Chemistry.”

The seminar was held at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, where Brinton, 34, stayed on Friday and Saturday nights. The event was titled “LA Leather Getaway” and was sponsored by CLAW Corp., a national leather charity.

Brinton, who presented at the event under the pseudonym NuclearNerd, has been teaching their “Physics of Kink” class at college and community events “across the country” for years, according to their profile on the CLAW website.

The biography continues, “They’ve been in the kink business since 2013, hosting monthly kink parties in their Washington, DC dungeon, and estimating to have beaten over 2,000 adorable butts.”

In fact, Brinton was photographed wearing a black evening dress at the Out for Undergrad in September shortly after stealing a briefcase

Brinton was seen heading to the airport with a suitcase earlier this year. During the trip, they allegedly took another woman’s suitcase, they had no bags with them

Brinton is listed in CLAW’s 2019 yearbook as Sir Sam Brinton, where they taught the “Newtonian Physics of Spanking.” They added, “Physics is a critical part of the kink experience.” They were also photographed at the event in 2021.

Earlier this week, DailyMail.com revealed that Brinton was in Minnesota, where the bag theft took place, for the Out for Undergrad Engineering Conference.

The conference was held at the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront hotel in St. Paul, the same hotel where Brinton was staying.

Some time between that conference and October 9, Brinton traveled to Europe for a trip. They did not post anything about this trip on their social media pages.

He arrived back in the United States at Dulles International Airport in Washington DC on October 9, when police contacted them about the stolen bag.

Initially, Brinton told police they “accidentally” took the briefcase — worth $2,325 — from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sept. 16 at around 4:45 p.m.

An Oct. 27 complaint alleges that Brinton was caught on airport security cameras removing “a navy blue, hard-sided roll bag” from a baggage carousel.

On the same day, the bag was reported missing by a woman earlier in the day.

After reviewing several surveillance videos, she identified the bag as her own and added that the total value of the items in the allegedly stolen bag was approximately $2,325.

Video not released to the public sees Brinton “remove the tag from the blue bag and put the luggage tag in the handbag they were carrying” and “leave the area at a rapid pace,” the complaint details.

Brinton had arrived at the airport on a flight from Washington DC, where they live, but had not checked any luggage for their trip.

Law enforcement officers quickly tracked them down, and Brinton initially denied taking anything.

“If I brought the wrong bag I’d be happy to return it, but I don’t have any clothes for anyone else,” Brinton told police. “Those were my clothes when I opened the bag.”

But then they suddenly changed their mind and called the airport police to make it clear that they had not been ‘completely honest’ and had ‘admitted to taking the blue bag’.

Brinton revised their statement and apologized for the behavior because they were “tired and packed the suitcase thinking it was theirs.”

Only after opening the bag, Brinton claims, did they realize it wasn’t theirs, adding that they were “nervous people who would think they stole the bag and wouldn’t know what to do.”

They then claimed that the clothes in the suitcase were placed in a drawer at the InterContinental St. Paul Riverfront hotel, where they were staying.

No clothes were ever found at the hotel, and at the time the complaint was filed in October, Brinton had not returned the bag.

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso, the leading Republican on the Senate Energy Committee, has sent a letter to Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm calling for Brinton to be fired. The official faces five years in prison in connection with the theft.

Barrasso wrote, “It is in the interest of both the Department’s mission and our national security that the Deputy Assistant Secretary’s endorsement be withdrawn immediately.”

He continued: “In addition, the Ministry must take all necessary steps to immediately terminate their employment.”