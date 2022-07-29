Biden Administration Plans to Offer Updated Booster Shots in September

For other reasons, immunologists do not recommend receiving booster shots at short intervals.

“You can’t get a vaccine on August 1 and get another vaccine on September 15 and expect the second shot to do something,” said Shane Crotty, a virologist at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology. “You have so many antibodies around, if you get another dose, it won’t do anything.”

“The antibodies make that next dose stop working” if the next dose is given too early, he added — a pattern that also applies to other vaccines, such as tetanus or flu shots.

Federal officials were also concerned about the public’s patience with additional shots. The number of recipients has decreased with each new recording offered. While nearly half of those eligible for the first booster chose to get it, less than 30 percent of eligible Americans chose to receive the second booster — their fourth shot in all.

The Biden administration has been busy contracting the newly designed doses. The Department of Health and Human Services recently has bought an advance of 105 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s $3.2 billion vaccine, timed for possible fall implementation. The administration is expected to finalize a similar settlement with Moderna soon.

The government’s decision comes as cases of the highly contagious BA.5 variant remain high across the country. Deaths and hospitalizations has arisen the past weeks. The number of new cases announced each day hovers around 130,000 — likely a significant undercount due to the number of home tests that go unreported — and President Biden just had his own battle with the variant.

Deaths from Covid-19 are still highly concentrated among older age groups, while hospitalizations remain well below the peak of last winter’s Omicron wave.