Biden administration mulls declaring monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency as US cases soar

As monkeypox cases rise into the thousands, the Biden administration is considering whether to declare the outbreak a public health emergency after the World Health Organization said on Thursday the virus has become a global problem.

As of Friday, there were more than 2,800 cases of monkeypox in the United States, while that number surpassed more than 16,000 worldwide.

While those most susceptible to men identifying as gay or bisexual — about 99% of current cases involve men who have sex with men — the diagnosis of two pediatric patients this week raised concerns that the virus may also affects other populations , MSN reported.

“We’re looking at ways to improve response by declaring a public health emergency,” Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID response coordinator, said Friday.

That announcement would come from the Ministry of Health and Human Services, Jha said.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization held an emergency committee to consider for the second time in weeks whether the spreading monkeypox outbreak should be declared a global crisis

A chart of monkey pox in the United States, with New York reporting 830, its highest number of cases, on July 22. West Virginia, North Dakota and South Dakota have the lowest

A graph of monkeypox virus shows New York at the top with 830 reported cases, followed by California with 356 cases. West Virginia, South Dakota and North Dakota had only one reported case.

As the Biden administration ponders the next step, health officials are clarifying how the antiviral medication for smallpox, Tpoxx manufactured by Siga Technologi’s, should be administered to pediatric patients.

Jennifer McQuiston, the CDC’s deputy director for high-impact pathogens and pathology, said infections from people who are not part of the LGBTQ community are not surprising.

“While this outbreak is spreading in one particular social network right now, I think we’ve been messaged from the get-go that there could be cases that are occurring outside of those networks,” McQuiston said. “We have to be vigilant and ready to respond.”

his 2003 electron microscope image, provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and globular immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak

The US currently has 1.7 million doses available through the Strategic National Stockpile, but doctors have had trouble actually getting the drugs to patients, MSN reported.

On Friday, the CDC said they were working to streamline the process health care providers must go through to prescribe Tpoxx.

Another antiviral treatment called Tembexa, made by Chimerix Inc., is another vaccine that the government is trying to deploy.

Tembexa, which is known to have some serious side effects, hasn’t been studied much in humans, according to a report.

Bavarian Nordic A/S’s Jynneos vaccine has been a challenge to the Biden administration due to its state and jurisdictional allocation due to the limited supply of the shots.

To date, health officials have deployed 300,000 doses of Jynneos and more shots are expected to come soon.

The monkey virus is not related to chickenpox, but its symptoms are similar to those of smallpox, though milder, the report said. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches, and back pain. Swollen lymph nodes are also part of the virus, as are swelling and shivering and exhaustion.

A blister-like rash may develop that may also look like pimples that may appear on the face, mouth, hands, feet, chest, genitals, anus, and other parts of the body.

The rash goes through several stages before it heals completely. Those who experience monkey pox may get the rash first, followed by other symptoms, as others may get the rash.

The illness usually lasts up to two to four weeks.