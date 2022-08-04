Biden administration making plans to use public health emergency authorities to combat monkeypox

The Biden administration and US public health officials are developing a plan to use public health emergency services to accelerate the distribution of the monkeypox vaccine, two senior government officials and another person with knowledge of the matter told POLITICO.

A decision paper prepared by the Department of Health and Human Services has been circulated by US health agencies and has received widespread support from agency heads. The memo would call Monkeypox a public health emergency, according to the two senior officials. White House Monkeypox Response Coordinator Robert Fenton also supports using these authorities to accelerate vaccine distribution, a senior government official said.

Representatives from HHS and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.