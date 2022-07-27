Biden Administration is considering exchanging Russian arms dealer for Griner, Whelan

The Biden administration has offered Moscow a prisoner swap that would release Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, two high-profile Americans trapped in Russia’s infamous justice system, it was reported Wednesday.

The proposal would release Griner, a WNBA star, and Whelan, a naval veteran convicted of espionage that he and the government deny, in exchange for the release of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Bout, who inspired the Nicholas Cage character in Merchant of Death, is serving a 25-year sentence in the US after being convicted of human trafficking.

The Biden administration has made an offer to exchange convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout (C) for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, who are both detained in Russia.

Griner was arrested in February at a Moscow airport on charges of drug possession. She spoke during her ongoing trial in Moscow on Wednesday.

CNN reported on the outline of the deal, which it said had earned President Biden’s backing.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged the issue on Wednesday, without confirming the proposed exchange.

“In the coming days, I expect to speak with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov for the first time since the start of the war. I intend to raise an issue that is our highest priority; the release of Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner who have been wrongly detained,” he said.

American basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia, July 27, 2022

Paul Whelan, a former US Marine arrested for alleged espionage, listens to the verdict in a courtroom of the Moscow District Court in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2020

“We have communicated a substantial offer that we believe could be successful based on a history of talks with the Russians,” a senior government told the publication. ‘We communicated that a few weeks ago, in June.’

Top government officials have repeatedly refused to officially confirm such a transaction when asked.

Griner admitted in court earlier this month that she had cartridges of cannabis oil when she arrived in Russia, but claims she had no criminal intentions and the cartridges ended up in her luggage by accident.

Her defense team hopes for a lenient sentence, although she could face years in prison.

Whelan’s family has been pushing top officials for years to secure his release. He has been in jail since 2018. The pressure only mounted after the government secured the release of another naval veteran, Trevor Reed, in April in another trade with Russia.

Bout, 55, is a former translator for the Soviet military serving his sentence in Illinois after being convicted of conspiracy to murder Americans and sell illegal weapons to the Colombian FARC. Washington Post reported.

The diplomatic wrangling has all been accompanied by Russia’s brutal war on Ukraine as the backdrop, as officials still try to remain open about issues ranging from military de-conflict to attempts to get grain from Ukraine during the war.

The government has often questioned Russia’s reliability as a negotiating partner, even as it sought to secure the release of imprisoned Americans.

Days ago, a series of explosions hit the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, hours after Russia and Ukraine struck a deal to allow grain shipments through the Black Sea. Blinken said afterwards it “cast serious doubts on the credibility of Russia’s commitment to yesterday’s deal” over grain shipments.