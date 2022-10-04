WhatsNew2Day
Biden admin allocates $6 million more for family planning clinics

Health
By Merry

The new grants for the Research-to-Practice, Teen Pregnancy Prevention and Title X programs were announced ahead of President Joe Biden’s meeting Tuesday with his Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access. | Evan Vucci/AP Photo

The Biden administration is giving clinics that offer free and subsidized family planning services an additional $6 million, the White House announced in a memo Tuesday, as part of the wider response to the Supreme Court’s quashing. Roe v. Wade and more than a dozen states are going to ban abortion.

Providers in Florida, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Wisconsin will receive the additional funds, the Department of Health and Human Services told POLITICO. Of those states, only Florida, North Carolina and Wisconsin have introduced new abortion restrictions since the fall of this year roe.

