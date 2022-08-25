Biden accuses Trump and ‘extreme’ Republicans of ‘semi-fascism’

<!–

President Joe Biden accused former President Donald Trump and “extreme” Republicans of “semi-fascism” during a fundraising drive Thursday night at a $3.1 million home in Bethesda, Maryland.

“What we’re seeing now is the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden told about 100 wealthy donors. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the whole philosophy that underlies — I’m going to say something — it’s like semi-fascism.”

The president warned that not only reproductive rights were on the ballot in November — but also same-sex marriage — and the GOP could go after Obamacare again.

“This isn’t your father’s Republican party. This is another deal,” he said, repeating a phrase he’s often said at fundraisers.

The small gathering in Bethesda, a suburb of Washington, DC, is expected to raise $1 million for the Democratic National Committee and Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund as Democrats pull in cash ahead of November’s midterm elections.

A member of the U.S. Secret Service stands outside the $3.1 million Bethesda home where President Joe Biden led a fundraising drive Thursday night

Photographed at the White House on Wednesday, President Joe Biden called the ideology of former President Donald Trump and ‘extreme’ Republicans ‘semi-fascism’

President Joe Biden’s motorcade can be seen on the Capital Beltway as he traveled to a residence in Bethesda, Maryland for a DNC fundraiser expected to raise $1 million for the party.

Bowie High School marching band performs at Democratic National Committee meeting crowned Thursday night by President Joe Biden

The DNC said Thursday that the party had raised “an interim record” of $255 million this cycle and $92 million so far this year.

A Republican National Committee spokesman insisted that the president returned from his two-state, three-home vacation on Wednesday, only to turn around the next day and lead a fundraiser in DC’s upscale suburbs.

“In typical Biden fashion, instead of resolving the multiple crises he has caused, he’s coming back from weeks of vacation just to chat with liberal elites in the ring road,” said RNC spokesman Emma Vaughn. “If only Biden were as focused on serving hard-working Americans and families as he is on planning his vacations.”

Later Thursday, he will headline a Democratic National Committee meeting at Richmond Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland.

There he will be joined by DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, Democratic nominee for Governor of Maryland, Wes Moore, Democratic nominee for Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, Aruna Miller, and Democratic nominee for Comptroller of Maryland, Brooke Lierman.

Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who represents Maryland, and Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, a key member of the January 6 House select committee, and Maryland Democratic Party chairman Yvette Lewis are also scheduled to attend.

First Lady Jill Biden was originally scheduled to attend but will remain in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware after testing positive again for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a rebound case of taking the anviral drug Paxlovid.