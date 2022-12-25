Biden, 80, avoids children’s traditional Christmas Eve calls about Santa

Joe Biden refused to take calls from children about Santa’s whereabouts on Christmas Eve — something the president has traditionally done in recent years.

Instead, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden answering the phone while sitting in front of a Christmas tree on Christmas Eve.

“It’s almost time to put down the cookies and prepare the reindeer carrots – NORAD Commando just said Santa Claus is on his way to your neighborhood!” she tweeted Saturday night.

There was no explanation from the White House as to why the 71-year-old first lady was the one to call instead of her 80-year-old husband, but there was an awkward conversation at last year’s event when a parent used the call to insult the commander-in-chief. .

A dad named Jared who came in from Oregon said “Merry Christmas” and “Let’s Go Brandon” — code right for “f**k Joe Biden” — after his kids told the president what they wanted from Santa.

Biden seemed unphased at the time. “Let’s go Brandon, I agree,” the president responded.

This year, Biden posted a photo of him and his wife decorating a Christmas tree at the White House. It is not clear when the photo was taken.

‘Just a few more dots on the i! I hope you and your loved ones have a wonderful Christmas Eve,” the president wrote.

President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden read to patients and families at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday. First ladies have been reading stories to the hospital’s patients at Christmas since First Lady Bess Truman took the position

President Joe Biden gestures Friday during a holiday visit to patients and their families

A father told President Joe Biden (right) ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ during the annual NORAD Santa tracking call next to First Lady Jill Biden (left) in 2021, pictured above from last year

Presidents have traditionally been known to take calls from children on Christmas Eve since 1955, when a misprinted ad in a Colorado Springs newspaper prompted children to call Santa Claus at the Operations Center of the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD).

The then director of operations, Colonel Harry Shoup, ordered his staff to give all children who called a “current location” of Santa Claus.

The tradition has continued every year since then, with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) taking over Santa tracking in 1958.

Every president since Dwight D. Eisenhower has participated in the tradition, and it’s not clear if there’s ever been a time when a president didn’t answer these calls.

President Biden hasn’t had much success with phone calls lately. There was a 17-second gap when he called into the Thanksgiving Day parade after talking to NBC’s Dylan Dreyer

Biden hasn’t had too much success lately when it comes to public phone calls.

Last month, the president and first lady had some tricky technical issues when they dialed in for NBC’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast.

Reporter Dylan Dreyer had to wait a whopping 17 seconds for an answer to her excited “Hello Mr. President” while covering the New York City parade in Manhattan.

Before Biden addressed her, the host could be heard talking to his wife, with the couple apparently expressing confusion over the connectivity issues.

Biden is moving away from the tradition of Christmas Eve phone calls, wrapping up a year of blunders for the 46th president at a time when he is relatively shielded from the media.

At the end of the year, President Biden has given only seven formal interviews with professional journalists, up from 15 last year.

He has also held five solo press conferences in 2022, up from six in 2021. Former President Trump, on the other hand, held 18 and 19, respectively, over the same period.

In February, Biden suggested that a Russian “small incursion” into Ukraine may not provoke a response from the West.

“Are you actually authorizing Putin to make a small incursion into the country?” asked a stunned reporter.

The president laughed and said, “Good question. That’s what it sounded like, didn’t it?’

In September, Biden declared, “the pandemic is over” on 60 Minutes, something his own Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci disagreed with.

During a packed house at a White House conference, Biden searched for Representative Jackie Walorski who was tragically killed in a car accident in August.

Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? She can’t be here,” he told the room.

In fact, Biden had personally called Walorski’s family almost immediately after the tragedy to express his condolences that you seem to have forgotten.

In October, he warned that the world was on the brink of nuclear ‘Armageddon’. The White House continued to emphasize that there was no new information to raise the alarm.

In November, Biden claimed his late son Beau died while serving in Iraq.

Beau, sadly passed away from brain cancer at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

And just last week, the president claimed that as vice president he had awarded his own uncle, Frank H. Biden, a Purple Heart for his heroism in the Ardennes Offensive during World War II.

That story is not only false, but impossible since Frank H. Biden died in 1999, nearly a decade before Biden became VP.