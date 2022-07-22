The White House released a new photo of President Joe Biden working from the home Friday morning after testing positive for COVID-19.

The new image shows Biden, in a mask, signing the FORMULA Act sometime Thursday.

The bill temporarily lifts tariffs on imported baby food.

On Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping contacted Biden to wish him a “speedy recovery,” China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported.

“I want to express my deepest condolences and wish you a speedy recovery,” Xi said, according to AFP.

On Wednesday, Biden said he planned to speak with the Chinese leader within the next 10 days, but would not reveal whether he had made a decision on whether to maintain or end Trump-era tariffs in China.

Xi’s message was the first contact between the two leaders in four months, as relations over Taiwan, Ukraine and other issues have deteriorated.

Biden and Xi – who have known each other for decades – held a video call on March 18, during which Biden warned Xi not to help Russia invade Ukraine.

Earlier this week, State Department spokesman Zhao Lijiang lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly planning to visit Taiwan next month.

A visit by Pelosi would “seriously undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, seriously affect the basis of China-US relations and send a serious wrong signal to Taiwan’s independence forces,” Zhao said.

“If the US insists on going the wrong way, China will take resolute and strong measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the spokesperson added.

COVID-19 originated in China and Biden initially urged US intelligence agencies to investigate the origins of the pandemic, but the effort appears to have stalled.

White House COVID Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha (right) made the rounds on Friday’s morning shows, saying on CNN that Biden was “fine” and that “the symptoms were essentially the same.”

On Friday morning, the White House’s COVID Response Coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha, made the rounds during the morning shows and said he last spoke with Biden’s medical team around 10 p.m. on Thursday night.

He said on CNN that Biden was “doing fine” and that “the symptoms were essentially the same.”

On ABC’s Good Morning America, Jha pushed back that Biden’s age could make fighting the virus more problematic.

“He’s about as well protected as possible from this virus,” Jha replied, pointing to the president’s four COVID vaccinations in addition to his prescription for the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

Jsa will again be in attendance at Friday afternoon’s press conference at the White House.

The White House has so far resisted putting the physician to the president, Dr. Kevin O’Connor.