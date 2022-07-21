Biden, 79, is experiencing fatigue, a runny nose and a dry cough after testing positive.
WASHINGTON — President Biden tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, raising health concerns for the 79-year-old president and underlining how the virus remains an ongoing, albeit muted, threat in a country trying to stop the past pandemic.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that Mr Biden had “tested positive for Covid-19. He has been fully vaccinated and boosted twice and has very mild symptoms.”
The president will “continue to fully perform all of his duties during that time,” she said.
dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, said in a statement: letter released by the White House Thursday morning Mr. Biden was feeling fatigued, had a runny nose and an occasional dry cough and his symptoms started Wednesday night. The president will be given Paxlovid, an antiviral drug used to minimize the severity of Covid-19.
Officials said Mr Biden would isolate himself at the White House residence for at least five days, after which he would resume normal activities if he tests negative. If he continues to test positive, he will remain in isolation until he tests negative.
“I expect he will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do,” wrote Dr. O’Connor in the letter. Ms. Jean-Pierre told reporters that Dr. O’Connor would not answer questions directly, as previous presidential doctors have done, but will make written statements every day about Mr Biden’s condition while the president is in isolation.
In a short video posted on TwitterBiden thanked people for their concerns and said he is “doing well, getting a lot of work done”. In the video, Mr. Biden is shown at a balcony overlooking the South Lawn of the White House, wearing a suit but no tie.
“Keep the faith,” Mr Biden says in the video. “It’ll be fine.”
The president’s diagnosis was a moment his aides had been preparing for years.
As a 2020 candidate, Mr. Biden took extraordinary steps to avoid getting sick, holding “drive-in rallies” and avoiding the kinds of in-person events that characterized life on the campaign trail.
As president, Mr. Biden remained severely isolated during his first months in office as the virus spread across the country. The number of employees he had contact with was limited. Members of the news media and others were regularly tested. Mr. Biden and his staff wore masks at all times.
More recently, however, as the number of people vaccinated increased and Americans sought a return to normalcy, the president has largely resumed his regular activities. Last week, he returned from a trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, where he shook hands and hugged many world leaders.
At home, Mr. Biden rarely wears a mask and has returned to hosting busy events in the East Room and elsewhere in the White House.
On Thursday, the president’s top Covid official said there was little reason to expect Mr Biden to experience anything other than mild symptoms.
“Because the president is fully vaccinated, his risk of serious illness has doubled,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House Covid Response Coordinator. “He is also being treated with a very potent antiviral drug, which further reduces his risk of serious illness. It reminds us why we all work so hard to make sure every American has the same level of protection.”