Biden, 79, is experiencing fatigue, a runny nose and a dry cough after testing positive.

WASHINGTON — President Biden tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, raising health concerns for the 79-year-old president and underlining how the virus remains an ongoing, albeit muted, threat in a country trying to stop the past pandemic.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that Mr Biden had “tested positive for Covid-19. He has been fully vaccinated and boosted twice and has very mild symptoms.”

The president will “continue to fully perform all of his duties during that time,” she said.

dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, said in a statement: letter released by the White House Thursday morning Mr. Biden was feeling fatigued, had a runny nose and an occasional dry cough and his symptoms started Wednesday night. The president will be given Paxlovid, an antiviral drug used to minimize the severity of Covid-19.