Bidder pays $2.8M for jacket worn in space by Buzz Aldrin

In this July 20, 1969 photo, courtesy of NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin Jr. for a photo next to the American flag on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission. Aldrin and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong were the first men to walk on the lunar surface with temperatures ranging from 243 degrees above to 279 degrees below zero. Astronaut Michael Collins flew the command module. Credit: Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP, File



A bidder has paid nearly $2.8 million at auction for a jacket worn by astronaut Buzz Aldrin during the historic first mission to the lunar surface in 1969.

The $2,772,500 paid for the Apollo 11 Inflight Overall Jacket is the highest for any US space artifact sold at auction, according to Sotheby’s, which handled the sale. The unidentified winning bidder, who participated by phone, outlived several others in a bid that lasted nearly 10 minutes.

The jacket features Aldrin’s nameplate on the left chest above the Apollo 11 mission emblem and the American flag on the left shoulder. It’s made of a fire-resistant material known as Beta Cloth, which Sotheby’s says was used in spacesuits in response to the fire that killed three astronauts aboard Apollo 1 in 1967.

Aldrin and Neil Armstrong became the first astronauts to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Buzz Aldrin’s Famous 1969 Moonwalk Is Up for Auction

