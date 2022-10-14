Bicycle paths and greenery are concentrated in affluent neighborhoods

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Montreal’s most underprivileged neighborhoods have fewer bike lanes, green spaces, and trees than more affluent neighborhoods, according to a new study. More diverse neighborhoods – ie areas of Montreal with a higher proportion of racialized people – are similarly disadvantaged.

The study was conducted by the INTERACT research group, part of the University of Montreal’s Public Health Research Center. INTERACT studies the impact of the urban environment on health and social inequalities by analyzing unequal access to urban amenities that promote health and physical activity in Montreal’s neighborhoods. The latest study raises questions about who really benefits from spending on urban amenities in Montreal.

Cycle paths and greenery are known to improve quality of life: living nearby provides direct benefits in terms of physical activity, air quality and mental health.

“It’s a question of social inequality,” said Yan Kestens, principal investigator at INTERACT. “Historically, immigrant and working-class populations have settled in more industrialized and closed-off neighborhoods. More affluent neighborhoods have been able to invest more in green space, trees, and access to recreational activities. This pattern has created the health disparities that we see in these populations today: people living in living near green spaces report better overall health than those living in enclaves.”

Problem accentuated by gentrification

Gentrification is clearly an important factor in this dynamic today; the study found a more extensive development of bike lanes in gentrified neighborhoods than non-gentrified neighborhoods.

It is less clear whether gentrification is really the cause of neighborhood improvements. “It’s a chicken-and-egg situation,” said Behzad Kiani, a postdoctoral researcher on the research team. “We are not yet sure whether gentrification is driving investment in the built environment or, conversely, changes in a neighborhood’s environment attract new populations to move in and improve the neighborhood. We are currently trying to answer this question by moving the direction of the causal relationship between gentrification and the urban environment.”

Geographical differences in Montreal are strikingly apparent in the location of bike paths. In Montréal-Nord, an economically deprived neighborhood with a high proportion of members of visible minorities, residents have been asking for safer bike lanes for years because of the neighborhood’s serious road safety problems. Montréal-Nord is one of the boroughs of Montreal with the least developed bicycle networks.

It is clear that investment in the urban environment is crucial for the health and well-being of residents. However, their location must be carefully planned for the benefits to be available to the entire population, not just those who are already most advantaged.

Provided by the University of Montreal

