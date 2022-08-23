Bianca Gascoigne is PREGNANT: Reality star reveals she is expecting first child with Arron Wright

Bianca Gascoigne is pregnant with her first child.

The reality star, 35, confirmed she is expecting her first child with one-year-old partner, Arron Wright, on Tuesday morning.

The pair created the movie poster for the 2007 comedy Knocked Up, starring Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogen, in a hilarious shoot to announce their happy news.

Capping the cute photo, Bianca wrote, “We’re having a baby.”

Bianca – the daughter of haunted former footballer Paul Gascoigne and his TV personality ex-wife Sheryl – and Arron celebrated their one-year anniversary on August 7 with a romantic trip to Paris.

The couple went public with their relationship on Instagram in December 2021, but have been friends for 14 years.

Bianca was last photographed on Monday, just hours before announcing her baby joy, taking selfies while soaking up the sun on Ibiza’s Cala de Bou beach.

In April, Bianca laid out the couple’s path to romance, explaining that they first met in Dubai in 2008 and kept in touch over the years, before regrouping in the “best relationship ever.”

The former glamor model shared how the “universe always planned it” and she and Arron had become the “best versions of ourselves for each other” over the years.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a flashback image: “14 years in the making… swipe to see history.

“One of us has a skinhead and one of us has a panda eyeliner. We were stealing people at Dubai Races, drinking shots of Baby Guinness 2008.

“We’ve known each other for so long, kept in touch over the years, met in different countries and are now regrouped in the best relationship ever.” And because we were the best versions of ourselves for each other, the universe had always planned it.”

In June, Bianca posted a sweet tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram, describing Arron as her “twin flame” and “king of my heart.”

She wrote: ‘Happy birthday to my Twin Flame, the king of my heart. You mean the absolute world to me… you are my rock… my ride or die… you are the perfect gentleman.

“I’m so proud to have you by my side. We have the best memories together over the years and I can’t wait to make more. I really hope your birthday is as special as you are. I love you Arroncini xxx.’

Bianca previously described Arron as “spouse material” and said the couple had discussed marriage and having children.

In an interview with Closer magazine in May, the Celebrity Big Brother star said, “We’re getting married. He’s man material, and I see us getting engaged soon.

“Arron is quite traditional and has a large family so it will probably take place here in the UK or we will have two ceremonies.

“Maybe an intimate one abroad and a big ceremony in England for everyone to come. However, I need a ring first!

“I definitely see that settling down and having children is the next stage of my life. We don’t try, we just see what happens.’

Looking back at their previous meeting 14 years ago, Bianca said the couple’s relationship wouldn’t have worked if they had gotten together in 2008.

She added: “The universe works in mysterious ways because if we had been in a relationship then, it wouldn’t have worked.”