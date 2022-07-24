Bianca Dye looks sensational in racy lingerie ahead of her 49th birthday

Radio host Bianca Dye feels more confident than ever as her 49th birthday approaches.

The host of Sea FM left little to the imagination this week while modeling Honey Birdette’s racy lingerie.

She stunned in various ensembles of the lingerie brand, including a bright purple set.

Another outfit was a deep red bodysuit, and she also wowed in sheer lingerie with a black robe over it.

At one point, the blonde beauty even cuffed herself with the cuffs that came with the outfit.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, the media personality said she wanted to show that women over 40 can still be sexy.

“I’m 48 and will be 49 on August 24,” she said.

“I’m tired of Instagram always being about really young girls looking good,” Bianca continued.

These photos were taken raw in a Pacific Fair store and only allowed for women over 40 to feel as sexy as they want! No one tells us how to look or behave. We can own it at any age!’

Talking about her It’s so unladylike! podcast this month, the recently single radio host discussed her past sexual experiences, including frequent threesomes she once had with an ex-boyfriend when she was younger.

“A long, long time ago, he and I went through a phase where we would invite a boyfriend, a girlfriend, maybe every second Friday night, and we’d have threesomes,” Dye explained.

“It started out as… kind of fun, but what happened in the end was she got feelings for me. Because she was younger and I feel really bad now.’

“I’d love to contact her and say, ‘I’m so sorry,’ because we were a couple having a little fun… we’d have fun and we’d experiment.”

Dye said that after the girlfriend confessed her feelings for her, they amicably ended the arrangement.

“I think it got to the point where it was, what exactly is this? What are we doing here? Will it continue like this?’ she continued.

“It was a very bizarre situation. I look back now and go, wow, that really happened.’

Bianca has a long career in the media spanning multiple radio stations and several TV appearances.

Last year, she claimed that most of the co-hosts in the industry aren’t real friends in real life.

On the So, I Quit My Day Job podcast, the 47-year-old said morning show lineups are almost always put together by radio executives and then they are expected to find chemistry right away.

She explained that networks often put her on existing shows because her personality is easy to fit in with people.

“So I’ve always been the person they bring in to sort things out, not necessarily, but I’m so malleable, and because I’m damn good at what I do — and I can say that now, it’s taken me a long time ,’ she said.

‘In that sense, it’s a bizarre industry. You just get tossed around and told, “Go make the magic happen, honey, and I’ll see you at 9am for a meeting where I’ll tell you how you screwed up…Happy viewing day”.’

Bianca currently works at 90.9 Sea FM and appears regularly on Channel Seven’s Sunrise.