BHP chief financial officer David Lamont says even Australia’s biggest company can’t find staff

A massive staff shortage has left Australian employers, including the country’s largest company, struggling to recruit.

The skilled migrant worker workforce dried up during two years of border closures, but now, even with travel reopening, they have not returned, BHP’s chief financial officer David Lamont told a forum for business leaders in Melbourne.

“The biggest problem for us is actually not so much labor costs, but labor shortages,” said Mr Lamont.

“We’ve previously been able to rely on immigration to help offset some of the wage needs we have here in Australia, from being a cleaner in a workplace to our skilled staff we need to run the business.” .’

Mining giant BHP (pictured) said the company is struggling to find employees after its foreign workforce dried up and failed to return

Mining companies offer huge salaries and sign bonuses to even recent graduates as companies struggle to find employees to fill roles (file image)

“Skills shortage is also the biggest problem for us, if you look directly not only at our own operations, but also at the communities in which we operate.”

When asked if this is a problem Australia in particular is facing, Mr Lamont said he would “like to know where ‘everyone is running’ as the deficit appeared to be global.

“I’ve recently traveled around the world… in whatever economy I go to, everyone is struggling for labor… people have rethought how they want to work,” he said.

The Covid pandemic combined with the Russian invasion of Ukraine had contributed to a sense of uncertainty for the global economy, he told the Strategic Business Forum last week.

Mr. Lamont said companies had to plan “five, 10, 15, 20 years” ahead and that the staff shortage, plus the conundrum of whether migrant workers would return and in what numbers, were a major hurdle for most large companies.

BHP chief financial officer David Lamont (pictured) told a forum in Melbourne last week that he “would like to know where all the workers have fled” after noting that the problem appears to be global

NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said delays of up to 18 months for foreign workers to obtain visas were too long.

In particular, he pointed to the efforts of the NSW Department of Education to address the teacher shortage in the state.

“They have accredited so many people around the world, but the advice I am getting is that it will take 18 months for their visa applications to be processed by the Home Office. That needs to be addressed, and it needs to be addressed quickly,” he said.

Deloitte’s national immigration leader Fiona Webb said Australia had developed a less good reputation as a destination for workers.

“The slow nature of our processing, coupled with uncertainty about the path to permanent residency in Australia, means employers are losing good candidates to other markets,” she told The Australian.

‘These candidates often have offers on the table from two or three countries.’

Working from home conditions have contributed to a shift over the past two years, not just the way companies work, but how employees want to work (stock image)

Even WA, which has largely shut itself off from the rest of the country for the past two years; content to rely on its mining earnings, it feels pinching.

There are more jobs to fill in WA than there are unemployed Western Australians.

Last week, Prime Minister Mark McGowan launched the Skilled Migrant Employment Register that allows foreign workers abroad or interstate to register their interest in moving to WA.

Employers can search the registry for skills and make offers for employment and visa sponsorship.

WA Prime Minister Mark McGowan (pictured) has asked the Commonwealth government to raise migration limits to make up for the labor shortage

Mr McGowan called on the Commonwealth to increase migration limits after he recently completed an overseas recruitment drive targeting doctors, nurses and artisans.

“I have asked the federal government to raise the overall limit on the permanent migration program to allow for an enhanced state-nominated migration program (SNMP) for WA and for additional employer-sponsored visas,” said Mr. McGowan.

“It is my understanding that the previous federal government set the 2022-23 planning figure at 160,000 places.

“I think there is an opportunity to revise this figure upwards to take into account the significantly different economic conditions that Western Australia and the country are facing.”

McGowan has not proposed a new migration figure, but the Business Council of Australia wants to increase the limit to 220,000 over the next two years.