‘B****h stole my look!’ Frankie Bridge compares her bum to Kim Kardashian’s

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Frankie Bridge has compared her bum to Kim Kardashian’s after the reality star’s latest photo shoot.

The former Saturday singer, 33, shared a hilarious side-by-side of herself alongside Kim’s recent interview with Interview magazine, where she showed off her bum while wearing a jock stopper.

Frankie took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a photo of herself with her jeans pulled down to reveal her black underwear.

Hilarious: Frankie Bridge has compared her bum to Kim Kardashian’s after the reality star’s latest photo shoot

The photo – which she has shared in the past – saw the star looking away from the camera as she tried on the jeans and a gray cardigan.

In addition to the hilarious side-by-side, Frankie wrote, ‘B***h stole my look!’

In the dazzling magazine cover, Kim pulled down her leather jeans to reveal a jockstrap for the cover of Interview Magazine’s “American Dream Issue.”

The SKIMS founder sported platinum blonde locks and bleached eyebrows as he posed in front of a giant American flag.

Racy: Frankie shared a hilarious side-by-side of herself alongside Kim’s recent interview with Interview magazine where she showed off her bum wearing a jock stopper

The mother of four revealed that many on the set of the photo shoot were against her taking the fashion risk with the jockstrap.

Kim explained in the interview with American fashion designer Mel Ottenberg: ‘Oh my god. I loved it. Working with Nadia Lee [Cohen]- we just feel so good when we shoot together. She is the first photographer I really went all out with.

The team said, ‘No jockstrap.’ And I’m like, ‘Come on. This is what I do.’ I do best when I ignore them and do what I want. So I’m glad we did it.’

Kim also shared behind-the-scenes videos from the photo shoot with Nadia Lee Cohen.

‘Come on. This is what I do’: mother of four revealed that many on the set of the photo shoot were against her for taking the fashion risk regarding the jockstrap

Details: Kim also shared behind the scenes videos from the photoshoot with Nadia Lee Cohen

In one of the short clips, she was seen in a different outfit, consisting of a vintage Norma Kamali T-shirt from Varsity LA along with baggy jeans from Balenciaga and that same jockstrap.

She also had nothing but glowing things to say about her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in the interview when the two broke up last month after dating for nine months.

Kim gushed over the 28-year-old comedian as she said, “He’s a cutie. He is literally such a good person, they make them not like him anymore. I’m excited about what he’s going to do.”

‘They don’t really like him anymore’: JKim had nothing but glowing things to say about her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in the interview

She also gave credit to another ex in Kanye West, who she says has made her feel like she’s arrived in “high society.”

Kim explained, “I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he introduced me to a lot of people, I think that definitely gave a lot of people a different level of respect.

‘I’ve also seen *** lately – going to law school, just doing what I want and becoming my own person and people who see and respect that. It has levels.’