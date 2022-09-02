BFT Body Fit Training results in Australia: Princess Diana’s PT Cameron Falloon’s gym F45

A mum has shared how she shed 7.5kg of fat and gained an impressive 3.3kg of muscle in just eight weeks after signing up for a workout program designed by Princess Diana’s former personal trainer.

Amie Oliver, from Port Macquarie, New South Wales, signed up for the two-month BFT (Body Fit Training) challenge on June 6 at her local studio and won the female category after overhauling her diet, workout regime and sleep schedule.

The high performance BFT program is designed for regular people to train with the same principles as elite athletes using heart rate monitoring, HIIT training and an targeted meal plan.

Australian fitness coach Cameron Falloon (left of left) trained Princess Diana (right in 1995) in the last months of her life. He was 24 at the time. He later founded BFT (Body Fit Training)

It was founded in 2017 Princess Diana’s former PT, Cameron Falloon, who went on to be a strength and conditioning coach for various international soccer teams and elite AFL teams including the Geelong Cats and the Western Bulldogs.

The 50-minute workouts are functional HIIT style and use ‘science-backed’ training techniques aimed to reduce fat and create lean muscle; participants also use a heart rate system to ensure they are in the ‘correct’ zone for each exercise.

With strength training such a big part of the model, Amie’s meal plan ensured she built muscle rather than stripped it and included green smoothies, chicken wraps, shepherds pie and even Hawaiian pizza on weekends.

‘I meal prepped every week – I was very strict. I only incorporated extra protein through my protein powder, I didn’t have any other supplements but I did however take magnesium of a night before bed,’ she said

What kind of workouts did Amie try over the eight weeks? Cardio Summit: Longer duration cardio efforts designed to target her Aerobic energy system Cardio HIIT: A High-Intensity Intermittent Training session where she burned maximum calories and trained at an intensity only possible for short bursts. Exercises include rowing, kettlebell swings, box jumps and battle ropes Beast Mode: A fusion of a number of martial arts disciplines, including partner-work, bag-work, and some extra conditioning Power: She activated fast twitch muscle fibres as she moved through heavy lifts, plyometric and complex movements Pump: Targeting and isolating either upper or lower body muscle groups, this session kept her metabolism high for up to 36 hours post-training H.I.R.T: High-Intensity Resistance Training. Three different styles of training in the one session – EMOM, AMRAP & You Go, I Go. A session designed to compliment and reinforce the movement patterns of the Strength programs

Amie, 39, visited BFT five-six times per week throughout the challenge and took a rest day on Sundays.

‘During the challenge I went between streams depending on the week ahead and the classes that were on,’ Amie told FEMAIL.

‘I didn’t lean towards one or the other when it came to strength or cardio, I just did what classes were on offer and did what felt right outside the gym although I do prefer strength-based training. I think having a balance between the two is good.’

What was Amie’s weekly day on a plate while doing the challenge? MONDAY Breakfast: Green protein smoothie Snack: Pear Lunch: Crispy chicken wraps Snack: Crackers & hummus Dinner: Shepherds pie Snack: Tahini choc bliss balls TUESDAY Breakfast: Hummus & egg on toast Snack: Banana Lunch: Crispy chicken wraps Snack: Macadamias Dinner: Shepherds pie Snack: High protein yoghurt WEDNESDAY Breakfast: Green protein smoothie Snack: Macadamias Lunch: Crispy chicken wraps Snack: Crackers & hummus Dinner: Orange and ginger fish Snack: Tahini choc bliss balls THURSDAY Breakfast: Hummus & egg on toast Snack: Macadamias Lunch: Chickpea and lamb pasta Snack: Walnuts and orange Dinner: Pork san choy bow Snack: High protein yoghurt FRIDAY Breakfast: Sweet potato frittata Snack: Banana Lunch: Chickpea and lamb pasta Snack: Pear and yoghurt Dinner: Pork san choy bow Snack: Tahini choc bliss balls SATURDAY Breakfast: Macadamia oats Snack: Crackers & hummus Lunch: Chicken and avo roll Snack: Walnuts and orange Dinner: Hawaiian ham pizza Snack: High protein yoghurt SUNDAY Breakfast: Sweet potato frittata Snack: Roasted chickpeas Lunch: Chicken and avo roll Snack: Pear and yoghurt Dinner: Hawaiian ham pizza Snack: Tahini choc bliss balls

Amie also cut out alcohol, sugar and full cream milk (almond only) and followed the meal plan the whole way through.

‘I’ve had people ask how I do it, and I answer ‘I love it’. I am surrounded by an awesome group of members and trainers so that definitely adds to the enjoyment of training.’

Mr Falloon said he helped the late Princess of Wales maintain her slender physique with simple, strength-based workouts made up of dead lifts, squats and sit-ups, two to three mornings each week

Big name fans of BFT to date include Essendon AFL star Zach Merrett, who owns three studios, Mitch Aubusson from the Sydney Roosters, who owns BFT Ballina, former cricketer George Bailey and AFL legend Nick Riewold

BFT has been skyrocketing in popularity since its launch, with 13 workout programs organised into eight-week progressive blocks utilising scientifically proven training techniques aimed to reduce fat and create lean muscle.

Its sold more than 300 franchises across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the USA and recently launched its own bespoke heart rate system which helps members get better results by hitting the correct zones.

Big name fans of BFT to date include Essendon AFL star Zach Merrett, who owns three studios, Mitch Aubusson from the Sydney Roosters, who owns BFT Ballina, former cricketer George Bailey and AFL legend Nick Riewold.

Mr Falloon was 24 years old when he worked as one of Diana’s personal trainers between December 1996 and July 1997, just weeks before her untimely death aged 36 following a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris on August 31.

He said he helped the late Princess of Wales maintain her slender physique with simple, strength-based workouts made up of dead lifts, squats and sit-ups, two to three mornings each week.

‘She’d come and train with us in the wee hours, away from the cameras and the [paparazzi],’ he told FEMAIL.

For the six months that Mr Falloon trained the Princess, he claimed she spent ‘at least 85 percent of her time’ talking about her boys (pictured with their mother at Thorpe Amusement Park in 1991)

‘She had a forward, rounded posture so we worked on that a lot, but the primary focus was always on keeping her strong and active.’

For the six months that Mr Falloon trained the Princess, he claimed she spent ‘at least 85 percent of her time’ talking about her boys.

‘She couldn’t talk more about them or have loved them more than she did, that was very clear,’ he said.

Mr Falloon remembers the Princess as being ‘very down to earth’ with a ‘great sense of humour’ and an uncanny ability to make people feel at ease in her company.

‘You instantly felt comfortable, there was never a sense of being in awe. She was always interested in everyone and what we had to say,’ he said.

A BFT membership costs $138 a fortnight for unlimited visits, $250 for a 10-visit pass and $30 for a casual class. There are now 200 studios across Australia.