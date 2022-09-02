Beysis water bottles: Oprah Winfrey raves about Australian small business on Instagram Ariana Hendry

<!–

An Australian lifestyle accessory brand known for its chic water bottles saw sales jump a whopping 1,200 percent after Oprah Winfrey endorsed the Sydney-based small business on social media.

The talk show icon shared photos of the personalized Beysis water bottles she ordered for her friend Ava DuVernay’s 50th birthday with her 21 million followers.

“I love this so much… I was looking for the perfect water bottle,” Oprah said in a… video she posted.

‘Love the softness of this one when you take it out of your bag, and most importantly [thing] has everyone’s name on their water bottle.’

Oprah had each bottle adapted for guests with their names in beautiful white cursive script.

Beysis co-founder Ariana Hendry was ecstatic and left in tears when she encountered Oprah’s glowing approval.

“We can’t believe Oprah is a customer of Beysis,” she said.

“She posted on her personal account about our insulated water bottles and tagged us…and we woke up this morning to an avalanche of orders from the US.”

Beysis is an all women founded and run small company that strives to provide products that are ‘unique’ and ‘deeply personal’.

“As a kid growing up in the 80s, I watched the Oprah talk show religiously. She was the epitome of female empowerment and shaped my perception of what it meant to be a successful woman in a male-dominated industry.”

“So having her approval means more than words can say,” she said at last.

The Beysis team was unaware that Oprah had ordered and personalized these bottles prior to the philanthropist’s Instagram posts.

The team revealed that while they were familiar with the order, they had no idea the personalized ‘Oprah’ was for the media icon.

“Beysis has been a labor of love for us,” the team revealed in a… Instagram post. “We launched the brand just a few months before COVID hit at the end of 2019 and it’s been a challenging couple of years.”

“We’re an all-female team and as moms, juggling lockdowns as we try to grow the business, we’ve certainly tested our limits. But we are committed to our belief that making environmentally conscious purchases should not come at the expense of good design.’

Thousands have flocked to the brand’s social media after Oprah’s post and can’t wait to get their orders in

Thousands flocked to the brand’s social media after Oprah’s post and can’t wait to get their orders in.

“Congratulations on Oprah’s stamp of approval… Can’t wait to place my order!”

‘I love your products! So brilliant, love the colours,” said another.

Beysis (Bay-sis) quickly garnered cult following when it launched in 2019 and its first production run sold out online within six days.

‘We believe that sustainability does not have to come at the expense of good design. We create damn beautiful, functional products that are designed to stand the test of time,” they promise.

‘In just a few clicks you can create a fully personalized product and it will be shipped within one to two days.’