‘Beyond Scared Straight’ star Ashley Tropez, 24, found dead with ‘traumatic injuries’ in squat house

Troubled reality TV star Ashley Tropez has been found dead in an abandoned California home at age 24 after sustaining “traumatic injuries.”

The former teen star of “Beyond Scared Straight,” a show that took teens to prisons in an effort to scare them into behaving better, was found dead Friday in a dilapidated home in Victorville, Calif., local police said.

Police responded to calls of a corpse at the abandoned house and found the body of Tropez, who they say starred on the show when she was only 17 years old.

The woman she squatted with in the abandoned building was immediately identified as a suspect.

Alexis Call, 24, was arrested not long after and is being held at the High Desert Detention Center.

She has since been charged with murder after appearing in court on Tuesday.

Tropez was one of the teenage faces who appeared in the opening season of “Beyond Scared Straight.”

She stated that she was on the show for allegedly fighting, getting into trouble and selling weed.

While the show was designed to terrify wayward teens, it didn’t seem to have a strong effect on 17-year-old Tropez.

A year after she appeared on the show, she revealed that the experience didn’t make any major changes in her life. She said, ‘I’m still the same person. I’m just everywhere from friends to family homes. Just chilling.’

“Beyond Scared Straight!” will once again show intervention programs for young offenders, but these have evolved since “scaring teens is no longer so easy,” the show boasted.

It debuted in 2011 and ended in 2015, winning an Emmy nomination along the way.

However, it was also criticized for being ineffective and unnecessary.

One review wrote: ‘This show is a blatant excuse for a prison documentary. Of course I get the idea that people have done things so terribly wrong, but going to jail for that is just crossing a line.’