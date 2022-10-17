Beyond humans—mammal combat in extreme environs

Mountain goat moves to three bighorn rams; the goat later lowered its head and actively moved the sheep on a high-altitude snowfield in Glacier National Park. Credit: Forest P. Hayes



A new study from the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), Colorado State University and the National Park Service points to previously unknown high-altitude contests between two of America’s most sensational mammals — mountain goats and bighorn sheep — over access to minerals previously unavailable due to the former presence of glaciers that are now disappearing due to global warming.

The study also points to other coveted resources such as desert water and shade in harsh environments from Africa, Asia and North America; species in these extreme environments contest access to these biologically important resources, but such interactions have not been previously cataloged by individual species, their size, or their status as ‘native’ or ‘exotic’.

“While people remain rightfully concerned about the climate-induced devastation we are wreaking worldwide, much has remained unknown about species aggression among our mammalian brethren,” said Joel Berger, the lead author and Senior Scientist for WCS and the Barbara Cox-Anthony Chair of Wildlife. Conservation at Colorado State University.

The findings of this work are distilled from fragmentary information dating back about four decades and include species as diverse as marmots and baboons, oryx and elephants, and rhinoceroses, along with feral (i.e. feral) horses that breed native pronghorn, mule deer, and elk. desert waters.

The study revealed that mountain goats with their saber-like horns triumphed over bighorn sheep in more than 98 percent of competitions across three sites along a 900-mile gradient from above-treeline mountainous habitat from Colorado to Alberta, Canada. Although mountain goats are a native species in northwestern North America, they are exotic in Colorado and Wyoming, including the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem, where they were introduced. Concerns there and elsewhere have been focused on the extent to which goats may displace or outnumber native bighorns. While it remains unknown whether interactions to access resources have increased over time as our climate deteriorates, human activity has affected both wildlife’s access to limited resources such as minerals and water through road construction and through the creation of artificial water sources increased and decreased.

The study appears in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution. Co-authors, Mark Biel, chief biologist at Glacier National Park in Montana, and Ph.D. CSU candidate Forest Hayes, pointed out that high-altitude aggression between species, passive or active, emphasizes the importance of limited resources, but it is well known that both bighorns and mountain goats will travel up to fifteen miles or more to access these limited resources. Desert elephants travel even more impressive distances – up to 40 miles – to drink from distant waterholes in Namibia.

“It was exciting to collect wind, snow, and cold data on goats and sheep in both Glacier and Mt Evans, Colorado, which reaches over 14,000 feet,” offered Forest Hayes, where “our observations are both up close and personal.” being from distances of more than a mile offered unique opportunities for detecting and understanding ecological interactions.”

Berger, Biel and Hayes suggest a possible role of climate challenge from groundwater depletion in desert areas, but recognize that humans may pose a more immediate threat as water use for humans increasingly threatens the fragility of biodiversity in these systems. “If we can’t give species other than ourselves a chance, we cook our fate along similarly destructive paths,” Berger said.

Associated partners and funders for this project were Colorado State University and the Wildlife Conservation Society, Glacier National Park Conservatory, Denver Zoological Society, Denver Mountain Parks, and Frederick Dulude-de Broin of LaVal University.

