Beyonce’s Renaissance release party: Lala Anthony, Janelle Monae and more celebrate in New York City

Lala Anthony, Janelle Monae, Tina Knowles and others attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance album release party on Friday.

The event took place at The Times Square Edition in New York City, where guests showcased their most daring fashion looks.

Lala, 40, modeled a silver bodysuit intoxicated with stones and jewels, creating a design that resembled fireworks.

The former MTV video jockey wore a pair of thin, flesh-colored fishnet tights with her look, and they were covered in tiny gems.

The mother-of-one showed off her snatched waist in the tiny sleeveless one-piece.

The outfit was punctuated by a pair of knee-high pointed-toe boots accented with multicolored gemstones.

She walked confidently in the stilettos as she arrived at the star-studded affair in the Big Apple.

Anthony, who considers Kim Kardashian a best friend, pulled her light brown hair back into a long ponytail.

It sat in the center of her head and flowed in a loose wavy pattern down her back.

She caught the eye with her cleavage-bare look and added a stiff gold headpiece that graced her face.

And the presentation was further emphasized by a long, square French manicure that was pink on one side and green on the other.

Janelle Monae, 36, also showed up at the soiree wearing her signature black and white look.

The singer-songwriter wore a classic white button-up shirt that she unbuttoned at the front and kept unbuttoned most of the time.

She showed off her plunging neckline in the low-cut shirt and paired it with revealing black shorts.

The bottoms revealed part of her backside, as they had a sturdy slip-shaped part with a mesh on top.

The entertainer matched her accessories to the presentation and rounded it off with stone-topped heels.

The base of the footwear was black and had stringy straps that she crisscrossed and tied over her ankles.

She was carrying a large, textured white purse decorated with a black triangle near the handle.

Janelle wore a wide-brimmed black hat over her blond hair and a smudge of red lipstick.

Dressed in the same color palette as Monae, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, was 68.

She looked youthful in a matching trouser suit that was black and covered in glittering stones.

The blazer had a plunging neckline, showing her busty cleavage front and center as she celebrated her daughter’s latest music project.

The matriarch wore her gold locks off center and let them fall in tight waves over her chest.

She accentuated her look with a red fire truck manicure and pedicure and sported a small black and white clutch.

The bright color was coordinated with her lip stain, which was the same shade.

The fashion-forward mum of two stepped out in a pair of black open-toe heels.

Trevor Noah of the Daily Show was also on site, kicking off the weekend at the high-profile gathering.

He dressed in loose-fitting black trousers, which he paired with shiny black dress shoes.

The South African comedian wore a silky blue button-up shirt with an abstract pattern.

Trevor wore his easily recognizable afro and his facial hair was styled in a goatee, revealing his dimpled cheeks.

Donald Glover, known musically as Childish Gambino, appeared in a dazzling look with multiple statement pieces.

The 38-year-old Atlanta writer and star wore a thin, one-piece bodysuit that was low enough to expose his cock and stomach.

It had a pastel blue and purple striped pattern, and his dark boxer shorts showed underneath.

On top of the outfit he placed a soft green silk robe-like jacket that reached to his knees.

He took it a step further by using a green palette of makeup over his lids.

Tyler Perry, 52, turned heads in a pair of black slacks paired with black Prada combat boots.

He wore a black crew-neck T-shirt under a patterned statement shirt and black sunglasses with a black hat.

Singer-songwriter Jill Scott also showed her support for the superstar, arriving in a black outfit consisting of gaucho pants and a sheer black scarf.

She matched her blue lipstick with strands of blue braids she wore in her updo.

The release of Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance has not been without controversy.

First, the Texas-raised pop star was confronted by Kelis for failing to let her know that her Pharrell-backed track Energy had sampled one of her hit songs.

Beyoncé quietly removed the monster after the Milkshake hitmaker expressed her disapproval online.

It came after the album was leaked online, two days before its officially scheduled release date.

Then the mother of three swapped what some complained was a skillful term from one of her music tracks after backlash.

After news of the lyric removal broke, Monica Lewinsky indirectly asked the entertainer to remove an old lyric from her song Partition.

The 2013 lyrics referenced Lewinsky’s late 1990s scandal with then-President Bill Clinton.