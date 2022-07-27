Beyonce’s FULL Renaissance album leaks online two days before its scheduled release

Beyoncé’s new studio album, Renaissance, has been leaked.

The highly anticipated record, which was scheduled to be released at midnight on Thursday, is online and already selling CDs in Europe, according to Variety.

The 40-year-old hitmaker’s record will be the seventh she has produced during her acclaimed career.

Unfortunate Circumstances: Beyonce’s upcoming album, Renaissance, has sold out in select territories ahead of its scheduled release date. Here she can be seen in the artwork of the album

The artist started teasing the release of Renaissance last month, when she also confirmed it would be available to the public on July 29.

Beyonce also revealed the artwork for the record, which featured her riding a glass horse on June 30.

She also wrote a lengthy statement shared on her Instagram account, noting that the recording process was thoroughly enjoyable.

Heavy break: The record, which was scheduled to be released at midnight on Thursday, was made available to fans in several European countries, and photos of the album sold in France and the Netherlands were shared online

Ready to go: She has been steadily releasing artwork from the album

Making this album gave me a place to dream and escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time when little else was moving,” she said.

TRACK LIST I am that girl cozy Alien Superstar cuff it Energy break my soul church girl Plastic from the sofa Virgo’s Groove Movement heated Thik All in your head America has a problem Pure honey Summer Renaissance

Beyonce added, “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free from perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, let go, feel freedom. It was a nice voyage of discovery.’

She concluded by writing, ‘I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to let go of the wobble. haha! And to feel as unique, strong and sexy as you do.’

The artist’s new album will consist of 16 songs and she collaborated with figures such as Nile Rodgers, Grace Jones and Drake during the recording process.

Renaissance’s lead single, Break My Soul, was previously released to the public on June 20.

The hitmaker teamed up with several artists, including Big Freedia and her husband, Jay-Z, to produce the song.

The song has since received critical acclaim from many music critics.

Beyonce initially teased that she was working on new music during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last August.

During the sit-down with the media outlet, the Drunk In Love singer said her recording process had been particularly tough.

‘I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half now. Sometimes it takes me a year to personally search through thousands of sounds to find the right kick or snare,” she said.

Beyonce then confirmed that she still loved making music and that she was happy to be working on new material.

She said: ‘After 31 years it feels just as exciting as when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!’

A taste: Renaissance’s first single, Break My Soul, was released to the public earlier on June 20