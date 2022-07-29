Beyonce wears sexy lingerie and stockings to present a racier side

Several new images of Beyonce were shared Friday morning to promote her blockbuster Renaissance album.

The 40-year-old superstar singer was seen in black lingerie — a lace bodysuit, corset and Wolford stockings that look like a garter belt with thigh-high stockings — wearing a black hat while scolding her stuff in a dark nightclub with the words “terms privacy.” stamped in white over the images.

This is one of the spicier shoots that rapper Jay Z’s pin-up wife has starred in while giving her fans a more sophisticated image.

The Texas native wasn’t just wearing any old stocking brand as she posed for new photos this week in support of her already smashing album Renaissance.

On Friday it was announced that the singer was wearing black stockings from Wolford, a textile manufacturer of tights, bodysuits and underwear that was launched in Austria in 1950.

The brand shared images of the Grammy-winning singer in the tights on Instagram.

Wolford shared: “Beyonce is wearing #Wolford in the artwork for her latest album,” adding the hashtag for Fashion Best Friends.

The brand also noted: ‘Icons worn by legends, Queen @beyonce delighting us with inspiration to release the wiggle for her latest album, Renaissance act 1, all the essential statement tights branded Wolford.’

Beyonce was pictured at the bottom of a staircase with one hand on the gold wall while a man in a suit stands at the top of the stairs.

She was also seen walking up the stairs revealing her roomy derriere while clinging to a leather jacket. And she crawled on top of a bar in a black evening outfit.

In the new images, the star can also be seen in a dramatic black and white outfit that resembles something Joan Collins would have worn in the 1980s when she played Alexis Colby on Dynasty.

The mother of three was also seen in a sheer top with pasties on the front and stockings from Wolford with a skirt, heels and hat.

These new images emerged as Beyonce thanked fans for waiting to hear her album Renaissance on its actual release date after it was leaked online.

Fans of the Break My Soul hitmaker took to social media just days before the record’s midnight Friday release to share that the album had hit their local record stores early.

And now the Grammy winner has addressed the leak, thanking her Beyhive for their “love and protection” and for “calling out” those who shared the 16 tracks prematurely without permission.

In a statement on Twitter, she said: “So the album has been leaked and you have all been waiting for the correct release time so you can all enjoy it together.

‘I’ve never seen anything like it. I cannot thank you all enough for your love and protection.

“I appreciate you calling everyone who tried to sneak into the club so early. It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thanks for your patience. We’re going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give everything and do my best to give you all the joy.’

The Love On Top singer declared her new album part of a ‘three-act project’.

Beyonce has been working on the extensive collection for the past three years during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement posted online to mark the release of ‘Renaissance’, Beyoncé explains: ‘This three-act project was shot for three years during the pandemic. A time to be quiet, but also a time that I found most creative. Making this album gave me a place to dream and escape in a scary time for the world.’

In particular, she thanked her three children, Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir, as well as her husband Jay Z, adding:

“Making this album gave me a place to dream and escape from a scary time for the world.

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free from perfectionism and overthinking.’