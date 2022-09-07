Beyonce wears an all-black ONESIE in a record-breaking heatwave

<!–

Beyoncé didn’t look at the blistering heat as she landed in Los Angeles in a black tracksuit.

The music icon, 41, was completely wrapped up when she flew into LA with her family on Monday amid a record-breaking heat wave.

But Beyonce looked as cool as a cucumber as she walked the tarmac and left the area with her daughter Rumi, five, in her arms.

Are you not hot? Beyonce ignored the sweltering heat when she landed in Los Angeles on Monday in a black tracksuit

She even walked through the scorching sun with a hoodie over her gushing waves.

A pair of sunglasses shielded her eyes as she sauntered comfortably down the sidewalk in stylish turquoise-green trainers.

Her husband, rap icon Jay-Z, was also dressed casually when he got off the plane with a backpack and a large bag.

The rapper wore a blue bucket hat, a gray T-shirt and gray pants.

Devoted Mother: Beyonce had her hands full when she welcomed her daughter Rumi. wore

Don’t sweat it! The music icon, 41, was all wrapped up when she flew into LA with her family on Monday amid a record-breaking heat wave.

Man of style: Her husband, rap icon Jay-Z, was also dressed casually when he stepped off the jet with a backpack and large bag

The couple’s eldest child, Blue Ivy, also stepped out of the jet with fashionable sunglasses in her hair.

The 10-year-old was glued to her phone as she descended the stairs with a pink case in hand.

As Beyoncé walked down the sidewalk empty-handed, it wasn’t long before she had her hands full with her kids.

Looking cool! Blue Ivy left the jet with sunglasses in her hair

Devoted Parents: The Power Couple Wore Their Twins Adorably

Walk this way: the Crazy In Love singer walked the asphalt in style

The 7/11 singer carried her daughter Rumi, five, while Jay-Z looked after their son Sir.

The Empire State Of Mind rapper carried Rumi’s twin brother off the plane.

Beyonce’s flight back to Los Angeles comes amid an epic heatwave that is scorching Southern California. The high that day in LA was forecast to be 96 degrees Fahrenheit, according to FOX 11.

Please! An employee offered to help Blue as she got off the plane

Sizzler: Beyonce’s flight back to Los Angeles comes amid epic Southern California heatwave

Music maker: Beyoncé, whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter, released her seventh studio album Renaissance on July 29

It also comes after Beyoncé, whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter, released her seventh studio album Renaissance.

She celebrated the project with a star-studded release party at the Edition hotel in New York City in Times Square.

Renaissance debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart, the best-selling week for a female artist this year and the second best-selling of the year.

All seven of Carter’s solo albums, starting with 2003’s Dangerously in Love, debuted at number one on the charts.

Precious cargo: A babysitter carried Rumi over the asphalt