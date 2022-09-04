Beyoncé turns 41 and famous friends reach out to wish a happy birthday to ‘a true RENAISSANCE woman’

<!–

Beyoncé turned 41 and friends from all over the world reached out to wish her all the best birthdays on Sunday.

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o posted a beautiful photo of the Grammy winner in a glittering silver dress on her Instagram stories and wrote “Happy birthday to @beyonce, a true RENAISSANCE woman. (The new album is SO good.)’

Viola Davis followed. The Academy Award winner shared a photo of the Crazy In Love performer in a striking yellow strapless down and cape that read “Happy Birthdays to the personification of Queendom.”

Supermodel Naomi Campbell also sent warmest wishes and shared several photos of the two friends spending time together.

The British-born star posted: ‘Queen B, one more year around the universe, and your artistry continues to take us to new heights!!’

‘RENAISSANCE to make us dance on our toes!! I celebrate you today, continue blessings and flow on your life journey ❤️’

Lizzo posted a photo of the Say My Name artist and husband Jay-Z watching her from the backstage and writing, “Happy Bday Bey! I’ll keep posting this picture until we get a real one together.”

Nicki Minaj posted ‘Happy Bey Day’ and tagged the winner of the Billboard Music Award.

The Oscar nominee’s Dreamgirls co-star Jennifer Hudson posted a photo with the two writing, “Happy B’day to my Virgo sister and forever Dreamgirl.” By the way, Jennifer’s birthday is September 12.

The superstar’s mother, Tina Knowles, 68, shared a series of photos on Instagram highlighting the Break My Soul singer’s journey through life.

In a heartfelt post, the proud mother wrote: ‘Congratulations my beautiful firstborn! Today I’m celebrating one of my greatest gifts from God You! Who knew when you were born on September 4, 1981 that you would have such an impact on culture, music, fashion and the entertainment world in general!!’

Your kindness, generosity, humility and unwillingness to succumb to the pitfalls of fame is most admirable and with all your achievements, that is what I admire most. Be YOU baby and have the best day ever. I love you with all my heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️’

