Beyonce shines in new Lose Yourself In Love campaign for Tiffany & Co

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Beyonce stars in a new ad campaign for Tiffany & Co that came out Monday morning.

The 41-year-old beauty was seen dancing like a storm in a strapless silver dress while drenched in diamonds in a clip shared on Tiffany & Co’s Instagram page.

The mini-movie attempted to capture a New York City Studio 54 club atmosphere with several backup dancers spinning to the music. The film was shot by Mark Romanek and is part of the Lose Yourself In Love campaign.

New Bey: Beyonce stars in new ad campaign for Tiffany & Co released Monday morning

She sparkles: The 41-year-old beauty was seen in a black dress drenched in diamonds in a photo shared on Tiffany & Co’s Instagram page

“The anthem film is a joyous celebration of individuality, joy and self-expression on SUMMER RENAISSANCE, the finale to Beyoncé’s latest globally acclaimed album,” said a press release shared with DailyMail.

The Crazy In Love crooner has taken on several key pieces of the luxury brand.

One is a platinum engagement ring with an internally flawless, round brilliant diamond of over 10 carats.

And she’s also featured in pieces by Tiffany & Co. designer Jean Schlumberger.

Her dress was a showstopper with large black sleeves and the bodice was made of gunmetal gray hardware.

The caption read, “Are you ready? #LOSEYOURSELFINLOVE #TiffanyHardWear.’

A Knockout: The Star Can Be Seen Here In The Tiffany & Co Hardware Campaign

The diva is doing well: the crooner has been working with the brand for many years

A closer look: here’s a close-up shot of her sculpting the necklace and earrings

A mini-movie that looks like a nightclub scene has also been created, which can be seen on the company’s website. In one of the clips she is sitting on a crystal horse.

Tiffany & Co’s Lose Yourself in Love campaign. is part of the brand’s reach for underrepresented communities, per People.

Beyonce was last seen in a Tiffany & Co campaign called Date Night with her 52-year-old husband Jay-Z.

And in a campaign from earlier this year, she wore a huge Tiffany & Co necklace called The Historic 1939 World’s Fair Necklace when she co-hosted Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party.

So beautiful on the dance floor: the bomb exudes sex appeal in her video

Golden girl: Tiffany & Co.’s Lose Yourself in Love campaign is part of the brand’s reach for underrepresented communities, the site added