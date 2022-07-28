Beyonce shares RARE snapshot with all three of her and Jay-Z’s children

Beyonce gave fans a rare look at all three of the children she shares with longtime husband Jay-Z ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance.

In a post published to her official website on Thursday, the 40-year-old superstar included a sweet snap of daughter Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir sleeping beside her in bed.

Beyonce went on to publicly thank her kids, husband and other close family members for giving her the ‘space, creativity and inspiration’ she needed to create her latest work.

Renaissance is the Crazy In Love hitmaker’s seventh studio album and includes sixteen brand new tracks, including the recently release single Break My Soul.

The album will be made available to purchase and/or stream at midnight EST on Friday, July 29.

‘This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative,’ she penned Thursday ahead of the release.

Being that Renaissance came to life over the span of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beyonce explained that was her was of escaping the uncertainty of what was to come.

‘Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.

‘My intention was to create a safe place. A place without judgement. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration,’ she wrote.

She then expressed just how thankful she is that her three children and her ‘muse’ Jay-Z supported her throughout the creative process.

‘I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration. And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio,’ it read.

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been married since 2008 and welcomed their first child, daughter Blue Ivy, in 2012. She gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir in 2017.

Beyonce then thanked her Uncle Jonny, who was gay and tragically passed away from complications relating to an HIV diagnosis, for introducing her to the musicians and cultures that continue to inspire her.

‘A big thank you to my Uncle Jonny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album.’

She included a throwback snapshot of Jonny donning a sharp navy blue suit jacket over a red button-up shirt as he sat at a table beside a stunning woman that resembled Beyonce’s mother Tina.

She continued: ‘Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you.’

Beyonce thanked her ‘Parkwood crew, my slab, dream and all of the talented producers involved’ involved in the creation of Renaissance.

She took a moment to express her lovefor her mother Tina Knowles and father Mathew Knowles.

‘Mama, I [love] you. To my father, my O.G., my first teacher: you inspire me in every move that I make. I love you,’ she wrote.

‘To all my fans: I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are. Love y’all deep, B.’

Hours before publishing her open letter, Beyonce stunned fans as she covered her naked body with some strategically placed jewels while posing on top of a holographic horse on her new album cover.

While she previously shared a sneak peek of the photo shoot, all four poses have finally been revealed on her website just hours ahead of Renaissance’s release.

The photos showed her going from posing with her arms above her head to reaching out to something as her waist-length blonde hair cascaded down her back in waves.

The hitmaker’s upcoming record will be the seventh she has produced over her much-celebrated career.

Beyonce first revealed the artwork of her sitting on a glass steed, on June 30, which sent her legions of fans into a frenzy ahead of the release of her first solo album in six years.

The performer’s new album will consist of 16 songs, and she collaborated with figures such as Nile Rodgers, Grace Jones and Drake during its recording process.

TRACK LIST I’m That Girl Cozy Alien Superstar Cuff It Energy Break My Soul Church Girl Plastic Off the Sofa Virgo’s Groove Move Heated Thique All Up in Your Mind America Has a Problem Pure/Honey Summer Renaissance

Renaissance’s first single, Break My Soul, was previously released to the public on June 20.

The hitmaker worked with several artists, including Big Freedia and her husband, Jay-Z, to produce the track.

The song has since received widespread critical acclaim from many music critics.

Beyonce initially teased that she was working on new music during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last August.

During the sit-down with the media outlet, the Drunk In Love singer expressed that her recording process had been particularly arduous.

‘I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare,’ she said.

Beyonce then confirmed that she still loved making music and that she was happy to be working on new material.

She expressed: ‘After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!’

The highly anticipated record, which was scheduled to be released at midnight on Thursday, can be found online and CDs are already being sold in Europe, according to Variety.

It album was leaked on Wednesday.

New shots: Beyonce also shared a set of promotional photos for the album to her official website

Seductive: She also included a black-and-white shot of herself kneeling on all fours on top of a bar

Dangerous: Her second black-and-white photo showed her holding a broken bottle as she spent time in a kitchen

Beyonce also shared a set of promotional photos for the album to her official website.

In her first image, she was seen while rocking a gold outfit while attending what appeared to be a ball.

She also included a black-and-white shot of herself kneeling on all fours on top of a bar.

Her second black-and-white photo showed her holding a broken bottle as she spent time in a kitchen.

One of Beyonce’s sultry full-color shots featured her lying on a table and showing off her curvy form as she posed underneath a disco ball.