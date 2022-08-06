Beyonce releases remix featuring Madonna on Renaissance LP after releasing other collaborations

Pop music fans can now hear two queens of the genre on the same track.

Beyoncé, 40, released a collaboration with pop icon Madonna, 63, on Friday, her latest in a string of remixes.

She had already performed remixes of the song Break My Soul with Will.I.Am, Terry Hunter, Honey Dijon and Nita Aviance.

Although it’s technically a new song, Variety reported that Madonna didn’t seem to be recording anything new for the remix.

She may have added a few new spoken words to the song, but a lot of her vocals apparently came from her hit Vogue.

The song, titled Break My Soul (The Queens Remix), can be purchased from Beyoncé’s website for $1.29.

Stream? There is no news yet whether the song will eventually be available via streaming services such as Spotify or Apple Music

There is no news yet whether the song will eventually be available via streaming services such as Spotify or Apple Music.

According to Variety, Beyoncé is emulating a well-known spoken word portion of Madonna’s song Vogue.

In that part of the song, Houston’s native name drops some famous women in music.

“Queen Mother Madonna, Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles,” she says. Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack. Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones.”

Beyoncé released Renaissance on July 29. It is her seventh studio album, her first since her 2016 hit, Lemonade. It is also the first of a trilogy of albums.

Renaissance receives critical acclaim. It has a 93% on Metascore on review aggregator Metacritic after 20 reviews of the album.