Beyonce puts on a sexy display in black and gold as she tantalizes fans in new Instagram posts

Beyonce’s fans were treated to a series of new messages on Friday when the singer appeared on Instagram.

The nearly 41-year-old music artist, in association with Tiffany’s, wore various combinations of black and gold outfits in photos and videos.

The Houston-bred musician was featured in multiple diamond pieces, as well as gold jewelry as her song SUMMER RENAISSANCE played in the clips.

Dramatic simplicity curbed the shoots, with Bey in plain black pieces with modern touches.

In a photo she shared with 274 million followers, she held a French-manicured hand to her face as she stared out of the frame.

Her honey blonde hair was styled in a side part while wearing a chunky chain link chain necklace and matching bracelet.

The mother of three’s face was accentuated with smokey and gold eyeshadow alongside blushing cheeks and glossy lips.

In another striking portrait, she posed on a lush green carpet in an asymmetrical bodysuit.

It had sharp shoulder pads, a cleavage-exposing cutout and had only one attached trouser leg.

Yoncé, as she called herself in her 2013 song Partition, punctuated the outfit with towering gold platform shoes.

And she completed the look with a slanted, statement-making headpiece that graced her long locks.

For the outtake, she rocked a bold and glossy red lip with charcoal eyeshadow.

A third image showed Bey resting on her side in a long, figure-hugging black dress with another bust and hip slits.

She wore black pointed-toe pumps as the wind blew through her medium-length locks, which were set in a side part.

Beyoncé, who is married to rapper and fellow mogul Jay-Z, said nothing in the captions, in line with her brand of mystique.

Still, she amassed hundreds of thousands of likes from her loyal ‘Beehive’ fan base in just minutes.

The singer-songwriter used her limitless creativity in the video clips, with the beauty turning the camera on itself in one segment.

As she lay stretched out on a black leather recliner, she held a retro VHS video camera as she played director and subject.

She wore stacked bracelets from the legendary jewelry line, with whom she has fainted in the past because she collaborated.

Just a year ago, the multi-talented entertainer was said to be “disappointed and angry” for unknowingly modeling a “blood diamond” in her Tiffany & Co. campaign, following furious online reactions.

Beyoncé, whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter, released her seventh studio album on July 29.

Her latest campaign with the jeweler is called Lose Yourself in Love and is based on the idea of ​​’celebrating individuality, love and universal connection’.

In a statement to Elle.comCarter said she is “honored to explore even more deeply how beautiful our connections are, when we truly celebrate the relationship and importance of love we have for ourselves as individuals.”

“Beyoncé is an inspiration to many because she embodies these qualities,” Tiffany & Co.’s vice president of product and communications, Alexandre Arnault, said in a press release.

“We are honored to continue our partnership for the second year in a row and usher in an exciting new era of love,” he continued.

On Instagram, the director said: “Today we are excited and proud to unveil our new campaign with @beyonce for @tiffanyandco: ‘Lose yourself in Love’.”

He added: ‘As always, it has been an absolute honor and pleasure to work with the best there is.

Here, Beyoncé is wearing Hardwear (including a necklace we designed especially for her), Lock and Victoria.”