Beyoncé joins Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter on a $1.5 MILLION-per-week mega yacht

Beyoncé looked effortlessly chic on Saturday as she boarded a luxury yacht in Croatia with her husband Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter during their summer vacation.

The singer, 40, looked stunning in a cream blazer, matching trousers and a bodysuit as she was escorted on a speedboat as the family headed for a sumptuous meal at a nearby tavern.

The mum of three brought her curly locks up in a ponytail while accessorizing with sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z, 52, stood out in a bold yellow shirt and shorts, paired with some curvy shades.

The pair appeared in good spirits as buckets of bubbly were brought onto the smaller boat with them.

They lived it out in style, because with a length of 96.55 meters Faith is currently in 59th place on the list of the largest yachts in the world.

The deluxe liner accommodates up to 18 guests in nine state-of-the-art suites, in addition to a crew of 32, while the boat also features a fireplace, large glass-bottom pool and indoor home theater.

Depending on the season, weekly charter fees range from $1.2 million to $1.5 million, excluding any additional fees.

It comes after Beyonce hinted at husband Jay Z’s cheating and his infamous elevator fight with her sister Solange in candid songs on her new album Renaissance.

The singer released her highly anticipated seventh studio album titled Renaissance earlier this month, much to the delight of her fans after it leaked two days earlier.

In a series of songs, the mother of three referred to her 21-year relationship with rapper Jay Z as she mused that “nobody is perfect” and insisted that they “don’t need the acceptance of the world.”

Beyonce first spoke publicly about her husband’s infidelity in her 2016 visual album Lemonade, naming the other woman as “Becky with the good hair.”

The following year, Jay Z himself referred to the scandal, claiming that he had “gone into survival mode” and thus had to “stop emotionally,” which led to him becoming unfaithful.

Beyonce seems to refer to the ongoing research surrounding her relationship, singing in the Renaissance song Plastic On The Sofa: ‘We don’t need acceptance from the world. They’re too hard on me, they’re too hard on you, boy.’

She also sings, “Boy, I know you can’t help being yourself around me, yourself around me. And I know nobody’s perfect, so I’ll let you be, I’ll let you be.

“It’s the way you wear your emotions on both sleeves, to the face you make when I tell you I have to go.”

The singer also seems confident that Jay Z won’t repeat his antics, exclaiming, “I’m one of one, I’m number one, I’m the only one.

“Don’t even waste your time competing with me. No one else in this world can think like me. I’m twisted, contradicted, keep him hooked.’

Beyonce also referenced her husband’s scandal with her sister Solange.

In 2014, Solange was filmed attacking Jay Z in an elevator at the Met Gala, with her Beyonce and her husband releasing a joint statement at the time stressing it was a “private family matter.”

However, later in the year, in a remix of her single Flawless, she referenced, “And we could go around and get some good karma, but no. We escalate, up in this bitch, like elevators. Of course sometimes you don’t go down when there’s a billion dollars on an elevator.”

She now seems to be referencing the scandal again in the new single Cozy, singing: ‘She’s a god, she’s a hero, she survived, everything she’s been through, confident and deadly.

“May I suggest you don’t fuck my sister because she’s comfortable. Comfortable in my own skin, cozy with who I am.’