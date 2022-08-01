Beyonce is SLAMMED by disability charity Scope for including ableist slur TWICE

Beyoncé has been called out by Scope for the equality of people with disabilities for using an abusive slur on her new song Heated.

This comes just weeks after Lizzo apologized for using the same word in her song Grrrls — and had her song re-recorded.

Beyonce, 40, a global role model – has the lyrics: Sp**zin’ on that ass, s**z on that ass’ in the song she collaborated with Drake.

Not Good Enough: Beyonce Passes Disability Equality Charity

The word can mean “to panic” or “go crazy” in the US, but it is widely known to come from the word “spastic.”

The term is often used in a derogatory way to describe people with disabilities, especially cerebral palsy.

Warren Kirwan, media manager at Scope, the disability equality charity, said: “It is appalling that one of the world’s biggest stars has chosen to include this very insulting term.

Lizzo changed the offensive text and said, “Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America I have used a lot of hurtful words against me, so I understand the power that words can have (intentionally or in my case, unintentionally)”

“A few weeks ago, Lizzo got a huge response from fans who felt hurt and disappointed after using the same abhorrent language.

Fortunately, she did the right thing and re-recorded the song. It’s hard to believe that this could have gone unnoticed by Beyoncé’s team.

Words are important because they reinforce the negative attitudes that people with disabilities face on a daily basis, which affect every aspect of the lives of people with disabilities.

“Beyoncé has long been a champion of inclusivity and equality, so we encourage her to delete this offensive text.”

Plus, Twitter was inundated with comments from those who couldn’t believe that Beyonce, nor any member of her team, wouldn’t have noticed the word was offensive — especially after Lizzo’s very public apology.

They wrote, “Weird that Beyoncé chose to include an insulting slur in one of her new songs, just after Lizzo learned from her mistake and took the same slur from her song.”

“So disappointed that Beyoncé has used an abusive slur in Heated. It’s the same one Lizzo used (and corrected very graciously)… this was striking enough that the same mistake shouldn’t have happened again. So sick of non-disabled performers who don’t recognize evil in their words.’

It’s very hard to believe that neither Beyoncé nor anyone on her team failed to recognize the skillful blemish when Lizzo very publicly made the same mistake (and graciously corrected it) a month ago. Exhausting.’

MailOnline has reached out to a Beyonce spokesperson for comment.

American pop singer Lizzo, 34, – changed the word ‘s**z’ to the line ‘Do you see this s***? I’m a restrainer’.’

She addressed the controversy on Twitter after changing the lyrics. “It has been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song ‘GRRRLS,'” she said.

“Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America, I’ve used a lot of hurtful words against me, so I understand the power that words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally),’ she added.

‘I am proud to say that there is a new version of GRRRLS with a text change. This is the result of listening and taking action. As an influential artist, I’m committed to being part of the change I’ve anticipated in the world,” she concluded.