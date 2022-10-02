Beyonce is a proud sister as Solange becomes the first African-American woman to compose for NYC Ballet

<!–

Beyonce gushed about her younger sister Solange in an Instagram post last weekend.

The 41-year-old music artist congratulated her sibling, 36, on becoming the first African-American woman to compose music for the New York City Ballet.

At the end of the post, the longtime entertainer wrote, “May I suggest you don’t f*** with my sister.”

Congratulations: Beyonce gushed about her younger sister Solange in an Instagram post this weekend

The Renaissance artist began to say, “My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you.”

Bey – full name Beyonce Giselle Knowles Carter – shared two photos of Solange at the prestigious event last week.

One photo showed the fellow musician holding two large bouquets of flowers while standing in front of a flower curtain.

Another showed the younger Knowles wearing a boxy black suit as she waved outside the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

Greetings: A photo shared on Beyonce’s Instagram page showed Solange in a boxy black suit as she waved outside the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center

Beyonce, who is married to rapper and mogul Jay-Z, continued in the caption to her 276 million followers: “You are a visionary and one of one.”

She praised Solange as she gushed, “Congratulations on being the first African-American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet.

‘The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you very much.’

The Cranes in the Sky songwriter was brought in to collaborate with the iconic ballet company for the 10th annual Fall Fashion Gala.

Proud: The 41-year-old music artist congratulated her sibling, 36, on becoming the first African-American woman to compose music for the New York City Ballet

Solange also took to social media after the historic event to compose a simple caption that read “heart so full” between two black-hearted emojis.

For the star-studded event, which recognized board member Sarah Jessica Parker for her vision and leadership, Solange donned a double-breasted trouser suit.

The blazer had a plunging collar that exposed the mother’s cleavage as she walked shirtless underneath.

Mother Tina Knowles, 68, was also on hand to support her daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Matthew Knowles, 70.

Family affair: Mother Tina Knowles, 68, was also on hand to support her daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Matthew Knowles, 70

Accessories: Knowles tagged jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz and credited her for the dangling green stone earrings she wore in some of the photos

Solange shared multiple photos from the evening in her Instagram post and posted a carousel featuring a shot of composition pages featuring her work.

The fashionista also gave her 5.8 million followers a close-up, detailed view of her style and accessories.

She sparkled in neatly braided micro-braids that were parted in the middle before flowing down her back.

And she tagged jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, crediting her for the dangling green stone earrings she wore in some of the photos.