Beyonce has enlisted Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams and Drake to collab on Renaissance

Beyonce revealed the track listing for her upcoming seventh studio album Renaissance this Wednesday, just over a week before its release.

And a day later, Apple Music pre-ordered Renaissance and revealed the full list of composer credits, including a staggering number of famous names.

The 40-year-old pop star has enlisted the help of artists like Drake, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream, Skrillex – and none other than her own husband Jay-Z.

Another name involved is 070 Shake, who is best known for her work on several songs with Kanye West.

At this point, it remains to be seen how many of these artists provided feature vocals on the tracks and how many were only involved behind the scenes.

Beyonce will release the full album next Friday, July 29, but took the opportunity this week to tease fans with the names of all 16 songs.

Break My Soul, the only single she has released from the album to date, will be the sixth track on the final track list.

The album starts with a song called I’m That Girl and then continues with Cozy, Alien Superstar, Cuff It and Energy.

After Break My Soul, fans who want to listen to the album in its entirety will hear the songs Church Girl and Plastic Off The Sofa.

Then comes Virgo’s Groove – which seems to be a nod to Beyonce herself, as she was born on September 4th and thus her zodiac sign is Virgo.

The zodiac-inspired track is followed by tracks with fun titles like Move, Heated, Thique and All Up In Your Mind.

Beyonce, on the other hand, seems to be delivering one of her political songs, as the 14th track on the album is called America Has A Problem.

After that, the jet set superstar will offer a medley of songs called Pure/Honey, before closing the album with Summer Renaissance.

Fans passing by her website can pay just $12.98 to pre-order the CD, which comes with a 28-page photo booklet, mini poster, and four-panel softsuit.

There are also a number of different box set editions of the album on Beyonce’s website, but they are all sold out at the moment.

She previously noted that she hopes the album will be a rejuvenating form of escape for people after the turbulence of 2020.

“I feel a renaissance coming on and I want to be a part of nurturing that escape in every way possible,” she said in last year’s September issue of Icon. Harper’s Bazaar.

‘I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half now. Sometimes it takes me a year to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies,” she noted.

“Still, nothing beats the amount of love, passion and healing I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years it feels just as exciting as when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!’ she assured her audience.

She released the first single from her record this year on June 20, and 10 days later she unveiled the album’s evocative cover.

The art shows Beyonce flashing the flesh and showing off her famous curves in a skimpy silver bikini as she rides a sci-fi horse.

Her steed appears to be made of glass or some other transparent material, and filled with some sort of dazzling astral configuration.

Renaissance will be her first solo studio album since her 2016 hit Lemonade, in which she confronted the famous questions surrounding her marriage to Jay-Z and his fidelity.

Since Lemonade, she has released a collaboration album with Jay-Z, a live album and a few soundtrack-related accompanying pieces for Disney’s photorealistic remake of The Lion King, in which she voiced the love interest Nala.