Beyonce flashes her busty chest in a sexy black dress with bra cutouts in racy new Instagram photos 

Beyonce stunned her 273 million Instagram followers on Friday when she stepped into the app with a new post.

The 40-year-old powerhouse put a modern twist on the classic little black dress when she wore one with bra cutouts.

The mother of three showed off an underbust as she flashed her busty chest in the Nensi Dojaka mini dress.

She combined the fashion-forward look with rectangular black sunglasses.

Her golden blonde locks extended well below her trimmed waist in a straight style arranged with a precise center section.

Beyonce – full name Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter – showed off her voluptuous curves in the body-hugging number.

The item had sheer long sleeves before extending into a bra with subtle ruffles and a chunky, textured bottom half.

The message came in the form of Instagram’s Reels feature and was backed by her song PURE/HONEY from her latest album Renaissance.

The lyrics of the song contain a repeated expletive, which the singer melancholy refers to with her handbag.

The black and white accessory was styled to resemble a license plate and read “Texas” at the top, a nod to her home state.

Mrs. Carter’s intoxicating bag read “c—-” in capital letters and crossed out by a single red line of rhinestones.

In addition to the head-turning dress, the entertainer also flaunted her legs in sheer tights with cutouts that mimicked those in her dress.

She bared her thighs in thick, oval openings and the outfit was punctuated by strappy, black thong shoes.

Through the sheer stockings, a glossy red pedicure could be seen, matching her long, almond-shaped nails.

Always artistic, Beyonce’s reel featured several shots that flashed in sync with the music with special effects.

Bey — who shares Blue Ivy, ten, and twins Sir and Rumi, five, with husband Jay-Z — said nothing in her caption.

Her loyal fans still liked the post more than 760,000 times within the first two hours of being shared and flooded the comments section.

In some snapshots, the songwriter removed her dark shades to reveal her full makeup look.

She looked quintessentially gorgeous with a subtle presentation of arched eyebrows, fluttering lashes and rosy powdered cheeks.

Rounding out the look was a glossy lip gloss that highlighted her shapely, full pout.

The news comes about a month ago that the acclaimed musician released her seventh studio album.

She celebrated the project with a star-studded release party at the Edition hotel in New York City in Times Square.

Renaissance debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart, the best-selling week for a female artist this year and the second best-selling of the year.

All seven of Carter’s solo albums, starting with 2003’s Dangerously in Love, debuted at number one on the charts.